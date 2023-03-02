LE MARS, Iowa -- For nearly two decades, two men defined boys high school basketball in Le Mars.

Dave Irwin at Le Mars High and Mike Langel at Gehlen Catholic would scrimmage their teams against each other early in the season, then keep an eye on how the other was doing the rest of the year.

"We're very good friends. We respect each other's programs," Langel said.

Maybe next season they can watch a few games together. Both announced their retirements from coaching earlier this year and just wrapped up their final seasons.

Combined, they won 581 games while coaching in the Ice Cream Capital.

"We've been very fortunate. Both of us have had pretty good teams over the years and had some pretty good players," said Irwin, who coached 21 seasons at Le Mars, winning 304 games. Langel finished with 277 wins in 18 seasons.

They coached the same sport in the same town, but followed different paths to the sidelines.

"I never really dreamt I'd be a basketball coach, but it ended up that way," said Langel, a Le Mars native and 1978 Gehlen graduate.

A farmer, Langel coached his two sons in youth basketball, then was asked to coach the junior high team until then-varsity coach Luke Sauer asked him to be one of his assistants and coach the junior varsity team. After Sauer left in 2006, Langel was offered the head coaching job. Because his youngest son was a senior, Langel decided he'd do it to give school administrators time to find another coach.

"I was going to do it one year and tell them to figure it out, and 18 years later I'm still coaching," Langel said. "Once I got rolling in it, it seemed like the thing to do."

Irwin, on the other hand, was probably destined to have a seat on the coaching bench. An Indiana native, his father was a high school basketball coach for more than 30 years. His mother was a school superintendent and all his siblings are teachers and coaches.

After getting a business degree at Wayne State College, where he played basketball for two years and met his future wife Susan, a Le Mars native, Irwin spent a couple years in the business world before returning to school at the now-closed Westmar University in Le Mars, where he was an assistant men's basketball coach for two years. After coaching girls basketball at Sioux City North for two years and boys basketball at Cherokee, Iowa, for three, he accepted the Le Mars coaching job in 2002. He and Susan lived in Le Mars at the time, and he considered it the perfect job.

"I never really looked for another job," he said. "I just kept saying I'd coach as long as I loved it, and it went two decades."

An ongoing passion for the game prolonged their careers. It didn't hurt that they had a lot of success, too.

Irwin led his team to a state runner up in 2015 and three other times made it to substate finals. Langel's teams never reached the state tournament, finishing one win short in substate four times, including this season.

With Le Mars in Class 3A and Gehlen in 1A, the two coaches never faced each other except in those early-season scrimmages, meetings that were about improving, not winning. Afterward, they'd often have dinner, offer observations about each other's teams and maybe make a few suggestions.

And in recent years, Irwin said, they acknowledged to one another their coaching careers were nearing the end.

Langel decided with his wife, Kelli, last March that this would be his last season, and both retired from their full-time jobs -- he from farming, she after 45 years at Primebank -- in January.

It's time to travel and watch their 11 grandchildren's activities, Langel said.

Irwin kicked around the idea of retirement after last season. A heart attack in September convinced him it was time to give up the coaching lifestyle in order to spend more time with his family. He'll continue to teach career exploration classes to freshmen and oversee the high school's school-to-work program.

Though at peace with their decision, both know that when the temperature outside begins to cool next fall, they'll feel the itch to get back in the gym.

"I'm sure come November, December next year I'm going to have a lot of doubts in my mind," Irwin said.

Like Irwin, Langel said he'll miss the fellowship with his assistant coaches and being around the players in practice.

"I'll definitely miss it without a doubt," Langel said. "The feeling you get from the kids is indescribable."

Each leaves with a trophy case full of memories. Both got to coach their sons at various stages in their careers. They coached winning teams and all-state players. Each team became special in its own way, both said, making it impossible to choose just one or two memorable moments from a career full of big wins, tough losses and countless drills during hundreds of practices that developed the players responsible for all those wins.

Throughout every basketball game and season, Irwin and Langel made adjustments in response to what their opponents were doing.

Next season they'll be watching from the bleachers, the only adjustment on their minds being the switch from coach to fan.