Le Mars residents hit the road to socialize during coronavirus pandemic

"As soon as I saw that, I thought we've got to do it definitely," he said.

So on March 21, Wiltgen posted on his Facebook page: "Tomorrow afternoon let (sic) cruise the loop in Le Mars like we did as kids ... let's start at 4 p.m."

Not knowing what to expect, Wiltgen hit Central Avenue about five minutes before 4 o'clock and saw nearly empty streets. Within 10-15 minutes, traffic was bumper to bumper. He estimates that more than 100 people showed up and cruised for an hour or so.

"Everybody on that whole loop was just smiles," he said.

Without any prompting, the cruise has been repeated the past two Sundays, drawing drivers young and old in restored classic hot rods, rusty pickups, new SUVs, minivans, motorcycles and mopeds. The vehicles may be different, but the one thing they have in common is that nearly every driver and passenger is smiling, a nice thing to see during a time when so much of the news has been grim.

For Wiltgen, a 1994 Gehlen Catholic High School graduate, it hearkens back to days gone by when cruising the loop on Friday and Saturday nights was common. Long before anyone had ever heard the term social distancing, high school kids found the quickest way to get in touch with friends and make plans for the night was from behind the steering wheel.