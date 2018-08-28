SIOUX CITY -- At any early age, many boys and girls say that when they grow up, they want to go into the same profession as their mom and dad.
Then somewhere along the way, many kids change their minds.
Not Zach Hindman.
"As long as I can remember, working in law was something I was interested in," he said.
The son of Scott and Jeanne Hindman, Zach got a close-up look at the legal world from his dad, a Sioux City lawyer.
As Zach got older, he discussed with his dad what a lawyer does and what kind of work he did. Zach learned that practicing law wasn't about making impassioned pleas in courtrooms every day like you see on TV. The extensive reading, writing, analysis and interaction with clients required of lawyers appealed to him.
"It seemed like working in law was something that fit my skill set and my temperament," Hindman said.
How he uses that skill set will change after Sept. 7, when he's sworn in as the newest district judge in Iowa's 3rd Judicial District. At age 33, he'll undoubtedly be one of Iowa's youngest judges, too.
Just as he knew well before he graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 2003 that he wanted to be a lawyer, Hindman knew early in his career that he someday would like to be a judge.
After graduating from Drake University Law School in 2010, Hindman clerked for a year for Judge Steven Colloton of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. Watching Colloton preside over complex federal cases and interact with the lawyers trying them, Hindman got a good look at a judge's role in the judicial system. It led him to think it was something he could do one day.
"It was great for me to see how things operate from the other side of the bench," he said. "Having insight about how the judicial process works got me thinking about the importance of being willing to take on this office."
A lawyer doesn't become a judge without legal experience. So Hindman, who has a history degree from Morningside College, came home to practice. If he was someday going to serve the people, he decided, it would be in his hometown. He joined the Sioux City firm now named Mayne, Hindman & Daane and began taking cases in a variety of legal areas, including criminal law, personal injury, divorce and custody.
"I didn't really have a plan except I would try to do good work as a lawyer and get good experience," he said.
It must have been pretty good. Hindman applied for a district judge opening in 2016 and was a finalist with Julie Schumacher, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Terry Branstad.
Hindman gave it another shot this summer, applying for the position vacated by District Judge John Ackerman's retirement. Again one of two nominees, Hindman said he was much more at ease with the interview process, this time with Gov. Kim Reynolds, who appointed him on Aug. 2.
The day Hindman was appointed, he spent much of it in court hearings, leaving little time for the news to sink in. It's sunk in now, he said. He's spent much of August handing off cases to other lawyers and wrapping up his practice. He's made his last appearance as an attorney in federal court in Sioux City, and tried his last case in state court. Only a few hearings remain until he's sitting behind the bench rather than standing in front of it.
He'll miss the intimacy of the attorney-client relationship, he said, but he's anticipating hearing cases, especially the challenging ones.
"Working through difficult, challenging issues is probably what I'm most looking forward to," said Hindman, who has three children with his wife, Lindsay.
In a way, he's been looking forward to it since he was little, talking about the law with his dad.