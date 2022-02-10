Lonely Bengals fans in Siouxland enjoy attention that comes from winning

WAYNE, Neb. -- Chuck Parker's Cincinnati Bengals sweatshirt remains as white as the day he bought it back in the '90s.

No stains, no signs of wear and tear, mostly because during most seasons, it wasn't worth getting out.

"This is still pretty clean because it's been in the closet a long time," he said. "I've been wearing it once a week lately."

Like the few other Bengals fans scattered about Siouxland, Parker, a Cincinnati native who grew up attending Bengals games, is relishing the chance show pride in a franchise known more for losing than winning.

"I've always stuck with them," said Parker, a business and economics professor at Wayne State College. "I'm still just pleasantly surprised they're doing this well. I never thought they would win all three playoff games."

It had been more than 30 years since the Bengals last won a playoff game before going on their recent improbable run, upsetting favored Tennessee and Kansas City along the way to earn a spot in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati's two previous Super Bowl appearances ended in losses to San Francisco in 1982, and again in 1989 -- long before Nick Phelps, Shea Sweetland and Dawson Forcella were born.

Phelps, a Kingsley, Iowa, native and punter on the University of Iowa football team, has a photo of himself at around age 6 or 7 in a Bengals jersey, about the time when flashy receiver and then Bengals star Chad Johnson caught his attention. Friends teased him for rooting for a team that usually wasn't very good and that no one else around here paid any attention to.

"As hard as it's been, I've always been loyal to them," Phelps said. "Whether we won or lost, I always had to suffer by myself or celebrate by myself. Win or lose, I was always proud to be a fan."

Johnson hooked Sweetland, too, and the Wayne native chose to follow the Bengals instead of his dad's favorite team.

"He was a big Steelers fan, so naturally I became a fan of one of their biggest rivals," said Sweetland, a sophomore on the Wayne State basketball team.

While the Steelers won playoff games and Super Bowls, giving his dad plenty to cheer about, Sweetland suffered through six first-round playoff losses in seven years and other seasons in which losses outnumbered wins. The Bengals won only two games two years ago, four last season. Sweetland stuck with them through it all, never wavering except after a heartbreaking playoff loss to the hated Steelers in 2015.

"That was one of the few times I really thought is being a Bengals fan really worth it," Sweetland said.

Dawson Forcella also bucked the Steelers bandwagon growing up in Greybull, Wyoming, home town of Brett Keisel, a defensive end who played 12 years with the Steelers before retiring in 2015. Most people in town cheered for Pittsburgh. Forcella was a Bengals follower, thanks to his dad, a lifelong Cincinnati fan.

"Me and my dad both stuck with them," said Forcella, a senior on the Briar Cliff University football team. "It hasn't been easy, but I've never been a bandwagon guy. You stick with them, and it makes times like this that much better."

It's rarely been better than it is right now.

Parker attended nearly every Bengals' home game while he attended college at the University of Cincinnati during the 1980s, a time when the Bengals were among the NFL's best teams. The team was never able to duplicate that success, though there were glimmers of hope now and then.

"Certainly you wondered if they're ever going to make it back (to the Super Bowl)," Parker said.

These local Bengals fans said they had hoped for a winning record, at most, at the start of the season.

But the Super Bowl?

"That never crossed my mind," said Phelps, who had predicted a 7-10 record before the season. "If we would have won a playoff game, I would have been satisfied with that."

Instead, the Bengals went 10-7, winning their division before beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans in the playoffs.

A third playoff win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game looked grim when Cincinnati trailed 21-3 at halftime. But after the Bengals completed a second-half comeback with a game-winning field goal in overtime, Sweetland could hardly believe his favorite team was Super Bowl bound.

"You don't really know how to act because you've never been here before," he said.

It's been strange, these lonely Bengals fans said, to have people tell them they'll be rooting for Cincinnati in the Super Bowl. Phelps said he'll welcome anyone aboard the bandwagon, as long as they've never been a Steelers fan.

"It's just really surreal. Every time I think about it, I wonder if it's real," he said, predicting a 30-27 Bengals win.

Sweetland is equally optimistic.

"I just feel like we've come this far," he said, "we might as well win the Super Bowl while we're at it."

Fewer fan bases have had to come as far.

