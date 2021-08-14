Longtime Judge Duane Hoffmeyer reflects on 20-year career

SIOUX CITY -- Duane Hoffmeyer was well into his career as a general practice attorney in Sioux City when a member of the commission that interviews judge applicants told him he should consider putting his name in the mix for an open seat on the bench.
The application deadline was fast approaching, too soon to get an application in order, Hoffmeyer said, but it made him think.
"Being a judge was not a career goal of mine," Hoffmeyer said. "Others had suggested I consider that. It was an admirable goal. I like trial work and being in the courtroom."
Hoffmeyer listened to those suggestions and submitted his application the next time a judicial opening occurred in the 3rd Judicial District. He was a finalist, but not appointed. Weeks later, another opening occurred, and Hoffmeyer was appointed a district judge in late 2000 by then-Gov. Tom Vilsack.
Sworn in in January 2001, Hoffmeyer passed the 20-year mark on the bench earlier this year and decided it was time for his next career step. Last week he retired as a district judge and became a senior judge, a part-time role in which he'll work at least 13 weeks a year.
"That will be a nice way to stay involved," Hoffmeyer said.
He's been more than involved during much of his time on the bench. Since 2008, he's been the 3rd District's chief judge, working with the court administrator to oversee the 16-county district and its $18 million budget and work force of nearly 200 people. He's welcomed the chance to be at the forefront of discussions affecting the state's judicial system, but said the time commitment could be a burden sometimes.
He faced a few burdens immediately in his judicial career.
When he was sworn in, Iowa's court system was dealing with a budget crisis and layoffs. At the same time, courts were just beginning to implement the civil no contact order petition procedure aimed at protecting domestic abuse victims. Judges began considering dozens of petitions of a type that were entirely new to the court system.
It was an eye-opener for a new judge.
"I've told many people that the job I applied for and the job I got were not the same," said Hoffmeyer, an Emmet County native who grew up in Gruver, Iowa, before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 1979 and receiving his law degree from Creighton University in 1982.
Hoffmeyer had a hand in the 3rd District's leading role in piloting and implementing the statewide electronic records system that allows for filing and viewing of court documents from a computer anywhere, a system that has been vital to the system's continuing operations during the COVID pandemic. With electronic filing and the use of technology to conduct hearings via video, the court system was able to carry on, though trials had to be delayed.
That might have been the hardest part for Hoffmeyer, who prefers to be in the courtroom seeing the variety of cases that come before him.
"I enjoy the courtroom," he said. "I enjoy hearing people's tales and testimony."
The courtroom, Hoffmeyer said, is where the best and the hardest parts of being a judge take place.
"Certainly the most pleasant experience is adoption hearings. It is the one case where everyone leaves happy," he said.
On the other hand, he said, it's hard to see an 18-year-old standing alone before him facing a potential prison sentence, no family or friends there for support. It's one reason why he's apt to give offenders a second chance.
"You can always take the easy way out and sentence them to prison, but that's not the best decision oftentimes," Hoffmeyer said. "I think an individual typically had a better chance to get probation from me than others."
Hoffmeyer was known not to take it as easy on certain lawyers who appeared before him.
"I can be a little hard on attorneys who are not prepared or want to make arguments not allowed by law," he said. "I don't think people will say I've mellowed out."
As a senior judge, he'll have time for a more mellow lifestyle. There will be more time for travel to visit grandchildren, go on family skiing trips and take in Iowa State football and Sioux City Musketeers hockey games. There will be fewer instances of waking in the middle of the night when contemplating a tough ruling.