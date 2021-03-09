Longtime KLEM play-by-play man calls final game

Telling the stories of the thousands of high school athletes he's watched compete over the years has made all those long hours worth it. Witnessing that youthful passion led Callahan to stay in Le Mars rather than chase a dream of being a big-league baseball broadcaster.

"I just really figured out along the way that kids really play for the love of the game," he said. "I love seeing kids have that moment they'll never forget and being able to tell about it while they do it."

Those stories are told in a straightforward manner. You won't hear any catch-phrases or the manufactured excitement that modern-day broadcasters on ESPN and other sports networks pride themselves on.

"I'm old school, very old school," Callahan said. "There's a game going on, and I don't want to be a part of the game. The players are the stars of the game and I just want to tell their story."

He's told the stories of probably every Le Mars athlete who attended Le Mars public and Gehlen Catholic schools. Same goes for the other Plymouth County schools at Akron-Westfield, Hinton, Remsen St. Mary's, Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen-Union (before it began a sharing agreement with neighboring Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn). He also called games for Westmar College in Le Mars until it closed in 1997.

