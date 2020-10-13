Mail-in voting a winning ticket for Northeast Nebraska voters

PONCA, Neb. -- Cindy Purucker has heard all the concerns about mail-in voting being voiced during the current election cycle by some candidates and voters.
As boxes of envelopes containing ballots waiting to be mailed filled her office last week, Purucker said she believes all the concern about fraud associated with mail-in voting is unwarranted.
"I don't believe it's any riskier than going to the polls," said Purucker, Dixon County Clerk and election commissioner, who this week mailed ballots to all of her county's 3,800 registered voters.
Dixon County began mail-in voting in three of its 12 precincts in 2012. Voters in all precincts now vote strictly by mail.
It's a similar story in neighboring Cedar County, where voters in eight precincts have been voting by mail since 2008. That expanded to the whole county earlier this year, and all 5,600 of the county's registered voters will have the chance to vote by mail this fall.
Asked if he had any concerns about fraud tainting mail-in voting, Cedar County Clerk and election commissioner David Dowling emphatically said: "None whatsoever."
Since 2005, Nebraska counties with populations under 10,000 have had the option to conduct all-mail elections. Dixon and Cedar counties are among the 11 counties that do so.
State election officials say voters shouldn't be concerned about the integrity of a mail-in election.
"As far as voter fraud goes, I haven't heard of any cases in Nebraska," assistant secretary of state Cindi Allen said.
Yes, some voters skeptical of the postal service wonder if their ballots are secure in the mail, Purucker said. But they have the option of returning completed ballots in person to their county clerk's office or to a drop box at the courthouse.
Return envelopes have a label and barcode for each voter. Voter signatures on the envelope are compared to those on their voter registration form. A bipartisan group watches as the ballots are processed on election night. Any ballot not received by 8 p.m., the time polls close elsewhere in the state, isn't counted, no excuses.
Dowling said he sees no way to duplicate votes or tamper with mail-in ballots.
"How Nebraska handles it, it pretty much eliminates the chance of fraud," he said.
Support Local Journalism
Getting thousands of ballots ready to mail 20 days prior to the election takes some time, Purucker and Dowling said, but it makes election day a lot easier, and cheaper. For counties, the mail-in process saves money: no more paying dozens of poll workers for a 12-hour day, plus training and mileage, and no more last-minute scrambling to find enough people to staff polling sites.
And the best part? Voter participation has increased with the mail-in method.
In 2012, Purucker said, the three Dixon County precincts that had mail-in voting saw turnout increase from the 20-30% range to 75-82% in that year's general election.
"It's been that way ever since," she said.
May's primary election was the first time both counties had all precincts vote exclusively by mail. Voter turnout was 53.5% in Dixon County and 57.5% in Cedar County, both well above normal for a primary election.
"It gives a bigger voice to the people," Purucker said.
And, the people generally like it.
"Some people are really glad for it. It makes voting easier, especially for people who work," said Purucker, a Republican. "It is not a partisan decision. It's what works for your county."
Political parties work hard to turn out every voter they can, so it seems a system that makes it easier for more people to vote should be celebrated rather than questioned.
"It's as fair as it can be for both parties, for all parties, in my opinion," said Dowling, a Democrat.
If mail-in voting is proven to be fair and secure, it's the voters who win in a landslide.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.