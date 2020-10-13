Mail-in voting a winning ticket for Northeast Nebraska voters

And the best part? Voter participation has increased with the mail-in method.

In 2012, Purucker said, the three Dixon County precincts that had mail-in voting saw turnout increase from the 20-30% range to 75-82% in that year's general election.

"It's been that way ever since," she said.

May's primary election was the first time both counties had all precincts vote exclusively by mail. Voter turnout was 53.5% in Dixon County and 57.5% in Cedar County, both well above normal for a primary election.

"It gives a bigger voice to the people," Purucker said.

And, the people generally like it.

"Some people are really glad for it. It makes voting easier, especially for people who work," said Purucker, a Republican. "It is not a partisan decision. It's what works for your county."

Political parties work hard to turn out every voter they can, so it seems a system that makes it easier for more people to vote should be celebrated rather than questioned.

"It's as fair as it can be for both parties, for all parties, in my opinion," said Dowling, a Democrat.