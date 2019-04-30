SIOUX CITY -- If she could, Jenny Jorgensen would turn her whole front yard into a garden.
Her husband isn't too agreeable with that plan, so she's settled for growing something on just about every open space on the rest of their property that she can.
And, like many other master gardeners, she's happy to help others whose thumbs are a much paler shade of green learn how to bring their homes to life, be it with a big garden, flower bed or a single potted tomato plant.
"I enjoy sharing about gardening no matter what age I'm talking to, but I really enjoy the kids," Jorgensen said.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Master Gardener program in Iowa. Starting with a pilot program in Scott County in 1979, the program has spread throughout the state under the oversight of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The nationwide program was launched in Washington in 1972 by a Washington State University Cooperative Extension specialist who was receiving so many questions, he decided to train others to help spread the knowledge.
Master gardeners like Jorgensen and Gary Shaner have spent hours accumulating that knowledge and sharing it with groups, individuals and anyone else who's interested, hoping to sow that same interest in gardening that they've had from an early age. When Shaner heard the master gardener program was being launched in Woodbury County in 1986, he signed up to be part of the first class.
"I've always been gardening on my own," he said. "When they advertised it, I figured I might as well go and maybe learn something I don't know."
Since earning his certification, he's continued to learn and share that knowledge. He's taught master gardener classes, given demonstrations and answered countless questions from people interested in learning how to make the most of their gardens.
"I think the trend is to try to make it easier so people aren't intimidated," he said. "You don't need to know a lot. Just go out and get dirty."
Like Shaner, Jorgensen was a lifelong gardener who wanted to learn more. After she retired from 30 years of teaching, her husband encouraged her to sign up for the master gardener class, knowing she'd probably like it. He was right.
After earning her master gardener certification in 2006, Jorgensen said the program soon took up more and more of her volunteer time. She, like many other master gardeners, will speak to any group that requests her presence and is ready to give advice to schools or other community groups that are establishing a garden. She especially likes to introduce children to gardening.
"My biggest thing is we need to get the new generation more aware of growing food," she said.
Jorgensen has advised groups establishing a community garden. She's done presentations in which she drilled holes in a 5-gallon bucket, filled it with dirt and planted a tomato or pepper plant in it to show people who have no yard space that they, too, can garden.
"If you model it for them, you can show people it's achievable," she said.
There are more than 400 master gardeners in Woodbury County. Approximately 100 of them are active status, completing 20 hours of volunteer service and 10 hours of continuing education each year. Katelyn Brinkerhoff, ISU Extension and Outreach horticulture educator and master gardener coordinator in Woodbury County, would love to see more sign up for the course.
"We always want more," she said. "There are a lot of programs out there. Just this week I had calls from two community gardens who wanted help from a master gardener."
With gardening season picking up, there will only be more questions, more requests for help.
You can bet the master gardeners will be able to provide a bumper crop of answers.