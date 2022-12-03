Medical emergency shows volleyball fans have a heart

SIOUX CITY -- The hyperbole surrounding sports so often builds any particular game up to be a life-or-death situation.

But a volleyball match in September literally turned into such an experience for Karyn Holen and her family.

Seated in the bleachers on that Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center, Iowa, watching her daughters Anna and Ellie play for the University of Jamestown against their Great Plains Athletic Conference foe Dordt University, Karyn's heart stopped, a medical emergency that brought a sudden halt to the match.

A quick response by parents with medical backgrounds and, the family believes, prayers from dozens of Dordt fans saved her life that day.

The overwhelming response, not just from Dordt, but schools from across the country, makes this year's trip to Sioux City to watch Jamestown play in the NAIA volleyball national championship tournament in Sioux City even more special for the Holen family.

"I enjoy volleyball games more than ever," Karyn said. "It's more than just volleyball this season."

It could just as easily been a season of tragedy, Karyn's husband, Dennis, said.

He was seated in front and to the side of his wife at that Sept. 17 match at Dordt. Jamestown had just scored a point, they stood and cheered and Karyn sat back down in her stadium seat, put her feet up and slumped over. After an ace serve sealed the second set for Jamestown, Dennis again stood up to cheer and noticed Karyn, who appeared to be hunched over her phone.

"I turned around and said 'who are you texting?' I pushed her head up and her lips were blue," Dennis said.

Within seconds, a Jamestown player's mother who is a nurse responded. So did another player's father who has a medical background.

Seeing the commotion, Doug Langemeier, a physician assistant and father of Dordt player Grace Langemeier, immediately came over.

"He was all of a sudden there and he started doing CPR on her," Dennis Holen said.

Karyn had no pulse when Langemeier started CPR. By that time, players had been cleared from the floor, but Anna and Ellie had rushed to their mother's side. Anna, granted an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID pandemic, already has her nursing degree. She helped care for her mother as Langemeier readied a defibrillator.

One shock. A pulse started and was lost. A second shock. Another pulse. A renewed heartbeat.

After about 10 minutes of CPR, Karyn was in an ambulance headed for the hospital in Sioux Center. Unbeknownst to the family, outside another gym entrance, Dordt fans had gathered to offer prayers for her protection.

"It was overwhelming to know that," Dennis Holen said. "They didn't know who Karyn is. To have that concern is very touching."

Karyn was flown by helicopter to Sioux Falls, where there were no hospital beds available. She was transferred to an airplane there and flown to Fargo, North Dakota, much closer to the Jamestown campus and the family's home in nearby LaMoure.

The family, which includes eight children, was told to prepare for any outcome. Doctors said fewer than 5% of patients in her situation survive.

About 24 hours later, Karyn awakened. With a tube down her throat and unable to speak, she motioned for paper and a pen so she could communicate. Her first question was whether she was going to die. By question No. 5 she was asking if Jamestown had won the match. It brought tears to everyone's eyes. They knew she was going to be OK.

Soon, flowers and get-well wishes were pouring in from students and athletes at Dordt. Every volleyball team in the conference sent notice they were thinking of Karyn and praying for her. More messages flowed in from teams as far away as Oregon.

"People you didn't know were loving on me like I didn't deserve," Karen said.

It was surprising, but not near as shocking as what the doctors kept telling her.

"They couldn't find anything wrong," Karyn said. "They kept running test after test. They found no abnormalities at all."

She had had a heart valve repair seven years ago, but her valves were fine. She had no symptoms of heart trouble prior to her collapse, and doctors found no artery blockage, no signs of a heart attack or stroke. They had no explanation for Karyn's heart stoppage.

She spent six days in the intensive care unit and was discharged with nothing more than and over-the-counter pain reliever for her ribs, sore from the pounding of the CPR. While hospitalized, doctors implanted an ICD, a small device that monitors Karyn's heartbeat and will shock it back to a regular beat if an abnormal rhythm is detected. Karyn hasn't felt one shock since leaving the hospital.

The family's only explanation for Karyn's collapse is she may have had a severe reaction to a prescription antibiotic she had begun taking the day before.

While the cause of her medical emergency isn't clear, the family has no doubt that the prayers and support Karyn received helped her survive.

"We're Christians and believe in the power of prayer," Dennis Holen said.

Jamestown returned to Dordt on Oct. 20 to resume their suspended match (won by Jamestown), and Karyn addressed the crowd, thanking them for their prayers and filling them in on her recovery.

There's no way she can personally thank every person who sent a card or a prayer her way, but Karyn wants them all to know how much it was appreciated.

As her daughters and their teammates warmed up on the court behind her Friday morning, Karyn said she's enjoying this trip to watch Jamestown in the national tournament much more than the previous four the family has made.

"It's way more special this year," she said.

Referring back to sports cliches, how often do TV announcers say a fortunate bounce, a spectacular play, has given a team new life? The ball bounced Karyn's way this time.

"There's people who go through a lot harder things," Karyn said. "I was given a new life."