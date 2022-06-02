Memorial Day over, serenity returns to cemeteries

SIOUX CITY -- A visit to the cemetery to place flowers or other decorations at a loved one's grave tops the list of many families' Memorial Day activities.

A drive through Sioux City's Graceland Cemetery on Tuesday revealed flowers of every color and kind: tulips, daisies, daffodils, carnations, roses, geraniums and many more standing out against lush, green, recently trimmed grass.

Pinwheels spun in the breeze, miniature American flags marked veterans' graves. So many bright and shiny decorations not yet dull and weathered by the elements.

It was the day after what one Sioux City parks department employee called their Super Bowl weekend. Memorial Day is the culmination of days of work to spiff up cemeteries so they're in tip-top shape for the influx of visitors.

Now it's time to return to normal and enjoy all the colors before they begin to fade.

"Memorial Day is a very important holiday because a lot of people visit our cemeteries to visit military and other people buried there," said Sioux City parks superintendent Kelly Bach, who oversees the three city-owned cemeteries. "It's a little more relaxed once we get past Memorial Day."

Mowing and maintenance schedules will return to a normal pattern with no rush to meet a Memorial Day deadline. All those flowers and decorations will slowly begin to disappear.

In coming weeks, cemetery workers will clean up much what's left behind, unless the families themselves come back to dispose of wilting flowers and plastic arrangements before they get blown around in the wind.

"We appreciate the fact it beautifies the cemetery. If we don't have a wind storm, things will hold up for a while," said Steve DeRocher, sexton of city-operated Memorial and Resthaven cemeteries and Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars.

If they hold up, families or cemetery workers, depending on a particular cemetery's regulations, will remove flowers and decorations as they deteriorate. DeRocher said most people will have returned to Calvary Cemetery by the June 10 deadline to remove decorations, making it easier to mow and trim among the grave markers. The rest he picks up, usually filling three pickup truck loads. The plastic and any glass left behind is recycled.

By Tuesday, traffic through the cemeteries had slowed to a handful of visitors. Workers were taking down the avenue of flags along South Lakeport Street past Graceland Cemetery.

The manual labor had slowed a bit, but DeRocher was busy answering the phone. The weeks just before and after Memorial Day are his busiest for burial plot sales and inquiries.

"A visit to the cemetery gets people thinking about their own mortality," he said.

During all the bustle of the weekend, DeRocher finds time to look around and take in the variety of decorations and mementos that show up throughout the weekend. Iron hooks with fresh potted flowers or wind chimes. Cards and letters. Coins. Even containers of alcohol. When taken together with displays of American flags in honor of military veterans, it's quite the sight.

"I go up there two or three times Sunday and Monday and just look around. It's beautiful," DeRocher said. "We really do appreciate the fact that people decorate, because that's a good thing."

It may mean more work leading up to the holiday, but the extra duties and subsequent cleanup are worth it.

It's hard to say otherwise when looking around any cemetery this time of year. All that color and beauty are fleeting, a subtle reminder that our lives are, too.

