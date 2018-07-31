Missing elderly adults

Dale Robinson of Moville, Iowa, was last seen on Aug. 3, 2013.

He was driving a maroon 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck, license plate number 870 ZCF.

A Facebook page set up after he went missing contains several photos of him.

If anyone spots the pickup or has any information about the case, they can contact the Moville Police Department at 712-870-1250 or the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office at 712-279-6010.

The Robinson family continues to hope that someone spots Dale's pickup. While they wait, they've worked to help improve the alert system -- similar to Amber Alerts for missing children -- for elderly adults who go missing. They're happy to see some improvements.

"We've created a more efficient process on locating missing elderly people, and it's had a direct impact statewide," said Joel Robinson, Dale's grandson. "If we could make a difference to better someone else's odds, we wanted to do that for them."