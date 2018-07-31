MOVILLE, Iowa -- It's become routine for Robert and Patti Robinson.
When they see a maroon pickup truck while they're out and about, they can't help but take a second glance. Could that be Dale Robinson's pickup they just glimpsed?
The answer every time for the past five years has been no.
On Aug. 3, 2013, Dale Robinson climbed into his maroon 2000 Ford F-150 pickup and left his home in Moville. He hasn't been seen since.
Five years later, Robert and wife Patti, along with the whole Robinson family, continue to hope that someone somewhere will spot that pickup.
"When we're driving and see a maroon pickup, we look," Patti Robinson said.
Dozens of people have looked for the then-84-year-old who was well-known in the area. A retired welder and fabricator, he operated R&R Sheet Metal in Moville for some 30 years and did jobs all over Siouxland.
After retiring from his business, he voluntarily mowed the grass at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds in Moville. He gave others who were unable to drive a ride to the doctor's office.
"He's always kind to everybody and wanted to help everybody," said Robert Robinson, his son. "He's well-liked by a lot of people. We still have people in the Moville area today ask me if we've heard anything."
For much of the past five years, they've heard nothing.
At about 12:30 p.m. that day, Dale Robinson wrote a check for $20 and change for gas at the 4-Way Stop Shop convenience store in Moville. About a half hour later, a surveillance camera recorded footage of him driving through the parking lot at the former Argosy riverboat casino along the Missouri River in Sioux City. It was the last confirmed sighting.
There were reports of sightings at Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Council Bluffs in the following days. They didn't pan out.
"I hope the truck is discovered so that will give us an idea where he went so we can go looking for him," Robert Robinson said.
Dale had the onset of Alzheimer's, but still lived at home with his wife, Betty. Sometimes, he couldn't recall family members' names or remember things he'd just been talking about. Other times, he was still Dale, driving along gravel roads in his pickup, looking at farmsteads for old hay rakes to take apart, using the teeth to make peacock-shaped yard ornaments like the one in Robert Robinson's yard.
For several days, nights and weekends Robert Robinson, other family members and volunteers drove over every road in Woodbury County and parts of neighboring counties, taking plat books and checking off the roads they searched.
"All likely areas were searched," said Joel Robinson, Dale's grandson.
Knowing that people with Alzheimer's sometimes return to familiar locations from their past, the family checked old job sites as far away as Rockport, Missouri. They stopped at gas stations along Interstate 29 to the north and south of Sioux City to see if any surveillance cameras had footage of Dale or his pickup.
"We just didn't have any idea which direction he went," Robert Robinson said.
They haven't heard of any sightings since about four days after Dale left. No other checks were written on his account.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office entered Dale's pickup in a national database, so if it shows up, local authorities will be notified. Until then, there's little they can do, Maj. Tony Wingert said. They've scanned portions of the Missouri River with sonar during the past couple years, and nothing was found.
"I'd love to know what happened to that truck. That truck would lead us to Dale," Wingert said. "It's just frustrating. You want to help the family get some closure. I wish we could do more."
On the one-year anniversary of Dale's disappearance in 2014, around 75 people showed up for a memorial service at the Woodbury County Fair. They released balloons containing fliers with information about Dale.
It was emotional and touching to see so many people come share memories of Dale, Robert Robinson said. Those memories persist.
Glancing at a photo of his father, Robert Robinson said it's hard not knowing where he went, especially at this time of the year, when the anniversary of his disappearance nears. The passing years haven't softened the hurt.
"It's still pretty tough as it gets closer," he said softly.
He and his family hope the answer to the question that has puzzled the family for five years now grows closer, too.