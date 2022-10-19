Moville landowner sets example in resisting CO2 pipeline

MOVILLE, Iowa — As it relates to her legal battle against a carbon dioxide pipeline developer, you could call Vicki Hulse a number of things.

Concerned landowner. Property rights defender. Underdog.

Just don't call her a hero, a title she emphatically rejects.

Her fight against Navigator Heartland Greenway isn't about her, and she's not seeking publicity, she said.

Rather, it's about doing what she believes to be right. If you want to call her something, call her an example to landowners whose property is along the route of Navigator's proposed CO2 pipeline. She wants others to know they're not powerless.

"I just want to be an example that you can stand up for yourself," Hulse said. "You can stand up and say no, this is my land."

In June, when Navigator's agents, accompanied by the sheriff and a couple deputies, sought entry onto a piece of land that's been in her husband Bill's family for three generations, Hulse told them no. Navigator sued her and Bill two months later.

"I think that's why they chose me," Hulse said. "I was standing up to them and they didn't like that. They're going to make an example of us."

Round 1 in the case went to the Hulses when, on Oct. 7, District Judge Roger Sailer denied Navigator's request for an injunction to allow them on the land to complete surveys. Next up is a trial, as yet unscheduled, on the Hulses' counterclaim that Iowa laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey it are unconstitutional.

For Hulse, it's a simple fight. She doesn't think companies like Navigator should be able to use eminent domain to gain access to land for pipelines when landowners don't want them.

After receiving notice in November that their land was in the proposed route, Hulse researched the $3 billion pipeline, which would carry liquid CO2 through five states before pumping it underground in Illinois. She didn't like what she learned, and liked it even less after attending an informational meeting in Sioux City with neighbors whose land also was in the pipeline's path.

"We all had the same idea," Hulse said. "We didn't want this."

At the meeting's conclusion, Hulse said, a Navigator representative told her she needed to sign a piece of paper before she could see a map showing the pipeline's route across the 151-acre piece of ground. Hulse refused, and didn't learn of the proposed route until that June day when she met the agent who brought surveyors to the land north of Moville near the Woodbury/Plymouth county line. Though Hulse denied them entry, the agent allowed her to look on his laptop computer at the map, which showed the pipeline route going south to north through the property, 110 acres of it in the Conservation Reserve Program, the rest leased for farming.

It's land Bill's grandfather Clarence Hulse bought and farmed, then passed it down to Paul Hulse, who raised Bill and his six siblings on it. Bill farmed it, too, until about six years ago, when Parkinson's Disease made his work too difficult. Exposed to Agent Orange while fighting in Vietnam in the early 1970s, Bill also has dementia and now lives in the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Knowing it would only upset him, Vicki hasn't told her husband of 44 years about the pipeline and the lawsuit.

Without Bill by her side, Vicki sometimes feels she's fighting alone, but she's not. She's in contact with other landowners who won't let Navigator's surveyors on their land. Navigator sued Hulse and three others, the company's attorney calling their actions delay tactics.

"It's not delaying tactics. It's helping the people of Iowa to see what's going on," Hulse said. "As it drags on, people are more aware."

She denied Navigator's claims that the company mailed her notices requesting permission to survey her land. It was revealed during a court hearing that surveyors without her knowledge or permission entered the property on at least one occasion to perform one of their studies.

Those are among the reasons Hulse is fighting.

"I'm not sitting back, just cowering to them and letting them walk over me. I'm doing something," she said. "I've had some sleepless nights. It hasn't been easy, but it's been worth it."

It paid off with the early legal victory, a win Hulse says wasn't just for her, but for all landowners who have said no to Navigator and developers of a second CO2 pipeline being proposed in the area.

"Maybe landowners can see that there is hope, that there is a choice that they can say no to eminent domain. That they can say no to surveyors. That you don't have to roll over."

Hulse continues to stand up for her rights, and those of other landowners. If she has any doubts, you won't hear them in her voice.

You'll hear only strong words showing a willingness to go as far as needed to protect what's hers.

Words some might say sound heroic.