Much to be thankful for at Elk Point-Jefferson

ELK POINT, S.D. -- When families in Elk Point and Jefferson sat down for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend, it shouldn't have been too hard to list things for which to be thankful.

It's likely they had a hard time remembering them all.

It would have been easy to leave something out, considering Elk Point-Jefferson High School's run of success this fall, the likes of which has never been seen here before.

"There hasn't been anything even close. The climate has been pretty electric this year," said Justin Clercx, activities director and middle school social studies teacher who's been with the district for 25 years.

Most Journal readers are probably familiar with the exploits of the football team, which won the school's first-ever state championship with a 21-14 win over two-time defending state champion Winner on Nov. 11, and the volleyball team, which last week finished third at the state volleyball tournament.

While those two teams were heading into the postseason, Elk Point-Jefferson athletes Joe Cross (ninth place) and Carter Langle (14th) medaled at the state cross country and golf meets, respectively.

In addition to the sports success, the marching band continued its strong tradition and won three competitions, and the reader's theatre group qualified for the state Oral Interpretation Festival.

"Someone told me we've gone to state in just about everything we've participated in," said Caleb Niles, a senior tackle on the football team who also plays trumpet in band and is a member of the reader's theatre group.

Yes, it's been an enjoyable fall for the 210-member student body, the staff and community.

"When you're doing good in almost everything you're doing, it's hard not to be chipper," said Niles, who's also president of the school's student council and National Honor Society chapter.

It's made going to school, dare Niles and his friends say ... fun.

"Everyone's been so happy because of all our success of all our sports and our activities, too," said Alyssa Chytka, a senior libero on the volleyball team who's also on student council and in the National Honor Society.

That excitement hasn't been contained to only the school building. As teams progressed through their seasons, crowds at their games grew larger and larger. That community support has been vital to the students' success, said senior Benjamin Swatek, a running back and linebacker on the football team and another National Honor Society member.

"I am definitely thankful for our community support," Swatek said. "I'm just proud of our school."

That pride is evident when looking at the student section during games. If it's football, volleyball team members are there, and vice versa. No matter what sport or activity students are in, they're showing up to cheer for their classmates and friends.

"We're each others' biggest supporters," Swatek said. "I think we all kind of inspire each other to be successful."

It makes sense. When one team or group is successful, members of the others want to do well, too.

Case in point: as the football team advanced through the playoffs, the volleyball team got on a roll in the postseason to qualify for the state tournament. The Huskies entered as the No. 8 seed and knocked off top-seeded Wagner in the first round, lost to eventual champion Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals, then beat No. 2 seed Miller in the consolation finals.

"Seeing the football team's successes made us want to achieve our own successes," Chytka said.

The success has been no fluke, said Skyler Eriksen, the middle/high school principal. The senior class is full of hard-working leaders, setting a good example for underclassmen.

"It's just nice to see all the work they've put in come to fruition," Eriksen said.

The success flows from one activity to another because many of the same students are in all of them. As is often the case in smaller schools, many students are involved in several sports and fine arts activities throughout the year. It's no surprise to see a number of football and volleyball players also in the band.

"You see a lot of the same names involved," Clercx said.

As they prepared for a few well-earned days off before the Thanksgiving break, Swatek, Chytka and Niles gave thanks for their teachers, coaches and parents for playing vital roles in their success. Through all the wins and achievements, they've formed close bonds with teammates and other students, relationships they'll always be thankful for.

They're thankful to be a part of something this special, a time they can look back on and celebrate when they return after graduation to watch future teams competing and, they hope, winning.

"I hope it continues," Chytka said.

Thanks to their hard work and the support students here receive, it appears there's a good chance of that.