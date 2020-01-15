Mysterious drone sightings puzzle Sioux City area drone pilots

Crow and Jansen said there are restrictions on where people can fly drones, but enforcement is another matter. By the time a police officer can respond to a call, the drone pilot can easily have landed the craft and left the area. Anyone who decides to take matters into his or her own hands and shoot drones out of the sky are likely headed for legal trouble.

As is often the case with new technology, the laws and regulations pertaining to drones have some catching up to do.

"There's some stuff we need to iron out as far as privacy and ability to fly," Crow said. "Rules have a long way to go yet. We're still in that refining stage as far as the rule-making."

He likened it to the development of the automobile. Traffic laws weren't on the books when cars were invented. It took years for the laws to evolve into what they are now.

But, unlike a flying object that can be controlled from a distance, it was a lot easier to determine what someone in a car was doing back when autos were a new thing.

Sometime, maybe soon, the drone mystery will be solved, hopefully with a harmless explanation.

Until then, we're left to wonder and keep our eyes turned to the sky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.