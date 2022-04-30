Nature Center trail project pairs outdoor activity, literacy

SIOUX CITY -- For years, parents have encouraged their kids to go outside to get some fresh air or turn off the TV and read a book.

Kids now can do both at the same time at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Work began Wednesday on installation of the Tale Trail, an addition to the center's trail system in which nature- and animal-themed storybooks will be displayed page by page on metal stands placed along the Loess Loop Trail. As they walk the trail, children and their parents can follow the story as they stop at each of the 20 stations. By the time they're finished, they'll have read a book and hiked half a mile.

"Our goal is to inspire literacy with young children and their families along with science and nature," naturalist Theresa Kruid said.

As kids walk from station to station, they might also realize the birds, animals, plants and trees they see along the way are just as interesting as the story they're reading, or something they'd see on TV.

"We want them to gain an awareness about the outdoors," Kruid said.

As she, Tyler Flammang and Kari Sandage installed the first viewing stand at the trail head, Kruid pulled out the laminated pages of "On the Nature Trail," a colorful book filled with pictures of birds and animals, some of which might be encountered here.

Nature Center staff members hope that reading a book along the trail will excite children about nature, leading to return visits to the Nature Center for other activities. Maybe they'll even convince their parents to visit other parks and conservation areas the Woodbury County Conservation Board manages.

"Anything to get kids outside and away from electronics," Kruid said.

Call the Tale Trail one of the positive things to come out of the COVID pandemic.

The idea was inspired by StoryWalk, a children's literacy project created in 2007 by a Vermont woman in which pages from books are displayed along walking trails, encouraging children to read and be active outside. StoryWalk trails now are found in all 50 states and more than a dozen countries.

Kruid thought it would be a neat addition at the Nature Center, but the idea was put on the back burner. When COVID shut down indoor programming at the Nature Center and other indoor activities were canceled, parents began bringing their children to hike on the trails and play outside, one of the few activities they could still enjoy during the pandemic.

Seeing that, Kruid said the idea for a StoryWalk trail resurfaced as an additional outdoor activity the Nature Center could offer. As planning proceeded, Nature Center staff named it the Tale Trail because it didn't quite fit all the parameters of StoryWalk, a trademarked enterprise. The Nature Center received $5,000 grants from the Siouxland Community Foundation and CF Industries to buy the display stands. Books were donated.

Stories will be rotated every two-four weeks year-round. If the book isn't long enough to fill all 20 stands along the trail, the remaining ones will be filled with nature-related information.

There's been no promotion yet, but Kruid said the local Prime Age to Engage literacy group already is excited to bring kids to the trail. The Tale Trail could become part of the many classroom field trips that take place here or something families can do on their own, even at times when the Nature Center isn't open.

Installation of the stands was completed Friday, and Kruid said she hoped to have the first book posted on the trail next week.

"We already have people excited," she said. "I think it will be a great addition."

Sounds like a much more fun way to spend a beautiful spring day than parking in front of a TV or staring at a cellphone screen.

