Nebraska names the prairie-loving ornate box turtle its state reptile, two featured at Ponca State Park

PONCA, Neb. — Prairie and Flower may lack the physical stature of the larger reptiles living in Ponca State Park's Resource Education Center, but they now hold an elevated status over their roommates.

On Friday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts officially designated the ornate box turtle as the state reptile.

The park's two captive ornate box turtles, Prairie and Flower didn't seem too impressed Tuesday, maybe because it's the time of the year when they go into a semi-hibernation state and had burrowed beneath an artificial log in their enclosure.

Once brought out in the open, the two perked up a little, showing the features that make them a fitting choice to bear the title of Nebraska state reptile.

"It's been a long time coming. There's been talk of it for a long time," said Katie Leware, Ponca State Park assistant superintendent.

Back in 2017, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission held an online contest in which people could vote for their choice for state reptile. The ornate box turtle was a runaway winner, besting the prairie lizard, bullsnake, snapping turtle, six-lined racerunner lizard and western hognose snake. For whatever reason, that didn't immediately result in a governor's proclamation.

With Friday's declaration, Prairie and Flower and all their relatives in the wild finally received the honor that was due them.

"The ornate box turtle is a really great choice. It completely represents Nebraska, and it's adorable," said Monica Macoubrie, a wildlife education specialist at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Lincoln office.

One of the state's nine native turtle and 48 reptile species, the smallish, 4-to-6-inch turtle is Nebraska's only terrestrial, or land, turtle and is also native to South Dakota and Iowa. Rather than living in and around water, the turtle prefers to burrow into sandy soils in short, mixed and tallgrass prairie. As could be expected, they're found in the grassy Sandhills region and southwest Nebraska, and are common to the western two-thirds of the state.

Being a prairie dweller, the ornate box turtle was a perfect choice as the state reptile, Macoubrie said.

"Nebraska is a prairie state, and that's something we need to own and to love," she said.

Leware said the ornate box turtle's range can stretch into northeast Nebraska and may even include Ponca State Park.

"I have yet to see one in the wild here," Leware said, though they can be spotted throughout the state pictured on specialty wildlife conservation license plates.

Prairie -- a female -- and Flower -- a male -- have called the educational center at Ponca State Park's headquarters building home for more than seven years. Prairie prefers the privacy of her shell, so Flower, who's a lot more personable, has starred in countless educational programs at schools and the park, giving children a chance to learn more about ornate box turtles and Nebraska wildlife.

He sports the deep yellow lines on his shell typical of ornate box turtles, so named because the front portion of the bottom of their shell can fold up like a box for protection. His species will eat plants, worms, insects, carrion and even mice. Macoubrie said they love dung beetles, and Leware said children are always surprised to see how fast Flower can move to catch crickets.

Because of Nebraska's plentiful prairie habitat, ornate box turtles are not a threatened species, and the biggest threat to their survival is being struck by motor vehicles when crossing a road.

It's a good state in which to be an ornate box turtle, as Prairie and Flower would likely tell you.

With their lofty new title, the turtles can come out of their shells and into the spotlight.