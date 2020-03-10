New Moville police chief balances law enforcement, pastor duties

MOVILLE, Iowa -- "To protect and to serve" is a motto shared by police departments across the country.
New Moville police chief Edgar Rodriguez already had the "serve" part of that down pat long before he joined the town's police force four years ago.
For 10 years, he's served as pastor at Moville's New Hope Evangelical Church, an experience that Rodriguez said has made him a better officer.
"I use the same tools I have as a pastor as a police officer as well," said Rodriguez, appointed to oversee Moville's two-officer force, which also includes five reserve officers, in February. "It's a matter of understanding this job is not about arresting people, but how can I serve people."
You probably don't find many other police chiefs who double as church pastors. The jobs may seem to have little in common, but Rodriguez said they're much more similar than you'd think.
Both roles, Rodriguez said, are all about helping people.
He might do it at church or a congregant's home. Or from the front seat of his police SUV. The 15-mile drive from Moville to the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City provides a chance to reach out to troubled souls in custody in his back seat. He may be taking them to jail, but he's also there to help, he tells them.
"Their demeanor changes when they learn I'm a pastor," Rodriguez said. "When I leave them, I leave them with a little bit of hope."
Rodriguez happened into a law enforcement career. A pastor for the past 16 years, he moved from Portland, Oregon, 10 years ago to be the pastor of the small Moville church that's grown to about 120 members. The church wasn't able at the time to maintain a full-time pastor, so Rodriguez worked for a number of local construction companies and was later the agency relations coordinator for the Food Bank of Siouxland.
In 2013, then-Woodbury County Sheriff's Maj. Greg Stallman (now the Altoona, Iowa, police chief) invited Rodriguez to be chaplain for the sheriff's office, ministering to the staff, jailers and jail inmates. After finding out Rodriguez had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Stallman asked if he'd be interested in becoming a reserve deputy.
"I initially said no," said Rodriguez, who had no police background, but through his military service had experience with search and rescue and clearing buildings.
You have free articles remaining.
Stallman kept asking, and, after talking with his wife and other pastors about the offer, Rodriguez joined the reserves in 2013.
"It was a way to minister in ways I couldn't before," he said.
In 2016, Rodriguez was hired as a part-time police officer in Moville. He became a full-time officer a year later and also remains a reserve deputy.
Some officers were initially skeptical about his ability to perform the tougher aspects of police work.
"People think pastors might not be the type of person to tackle someone and handcuff them," he said. "That has taken some convincing. I've had to prove myself, that I can handle the situation."
On the contrary, Rodriguez said being a pastor is the harder to the two jobs.
"People expect a pastor to have all the answers and make everybody happy," he said.
There have been a few alterations to his pastor schedule over the years, but Rodriguez has never missed a Sunday morning service because of a law enforcement matter.
He's had few other conflicts, despite being on call 24 hours a day in both positions. Instead, he keeps finding similarities between his ministry and police work.
"I really do believe a similarity is every officer is a counselor. You have to be able to speak to people," he said. "I find it to be my best resource when I put this uniform on."
It's a resource that has a chance of renewal with every Sunday sermon, each police call, enabling Rodriguez to continue doing two jobs he loves.
"I'm blessed that I am able to do both," he said.