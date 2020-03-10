New Moville police chief balances law enforcement, pastor duties

MOVILLE, Iowa -- "To protect and to serve" is a motto shared by police departments across the country.

New Moville police chief Edgar Rodriguez already had the "serve" part of that down pat long before he joined the town's police force four years ago.

For 10 years, he's served as pastor at Moville's New Hope Evangelical Church, an experience that Rodriguez said has made him a better officer.

"I use the same tools I have as a pastor as a police officer as well," said Rodriguez, appointed to oversee Moville's two-officer force, which also includes five reserve officers, in February. "It's a matter of understanding this job is not about arresting people, but how can I serve people."

You probably don't find many other police chiefs who double as church pastors. The jobs may seem to have little in common, but Rodriguez said they're much more similar than you'd think.

Both roles, Rodriguez said, are all about helping people.

He might do it at church or a congregant's home. Or from the front seat of his police SUV. The 15-mile drive from Moville to the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City provides a chance to reach out to troubled souls in custody in his back seat. He may be taking them to jail, but he's also there to help, he tells them.