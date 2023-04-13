WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Many in Winnebago consider the new St. Augustine Indian Mission School a blessing for students, teachers and the community.

But you can't go wrong with a few extra blessings.

The school won't be open for classes until August, but Catholic and tribal leaders will be here Tuesday to bestow their blessings upon a building that answers a lot of prayers. Some might say the project has been a miracle.

When fundraising kicked off in 2019 to replace the current aging school building, the Rev. Mark Beran, St. Augustine Indian Mission director and pastor of St. Augustine Church in Winnebago said he was told they'd be lucky to raise around $8 million, well short of the $13 million construction estimate.

Beran said he prayed to Saint Katharine Drexel, who was known as Mother Katherine when she and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in 1909 established the school in Winnebago to provide a Catholic education to children from the Winnebago and Omaha tribes.

"She built 60 schools. I figured she could build one more," Beran said.

Beran's prayers were answered.

The building eventually would come in under estimates at $10.5 million, and more than $10 million was raised from donors across Nebraska and Iowa, particularly Omaha and Sioux City.

"We had some people step forward that we'd never heard of before," Beran said. "We've done the project debt free, which is something I didn't expect."

Construction began in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020, but many of the building materials had been ordered before COVID-related supply chain delays and shortages drove up construction costs.

There were some delays, and the school ultimately will open a year later than originally planned, but Beran's not going to complain.

"It always seemed like a dream that was off in the future or lines on paper that represented classrooms. To see it finished is almost surreal," he said.

It will replace a building built in 1967 that was not meant to be a school. Six years ago, engineers said it could be used safely for about seven to 10 more years. The roof leaks. There are large cracks inside and outside. Tiles on the gym floor are coming loose. The air system is noisy, making it hard for students and teachers to hear one another at times. The building isn't handicapped-accessible, either.

The mission faced the choice of spending millions to fix up a failing building or build a new school that would enable them to ditch three portable classrooms and bring all the school's programs, including a kitchen and lunchroom, under one roof.

It's no surprise they're happy with the decision to build the 45,000-square-foot school, which has an enrollment of nearly 100 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

"I'm just looking forward to the opportunities it presents to give our kids the best learning environment, the learning environment they deserve," said Deacon Don Blackbird, the school's principal and a St. Augustine alum.

Classrooms aren't yet outfitted with all the technology teachers will have available to them, and electricians were at the school this week tweaking wiring in the gym, which has been used for some physical education classes already. That limited use of the building makes it harder for students and teachers to wait until August to move in.

"The anticipation is building, and it's been worth the wait," Blackbird said.

Many will get a long-awaited look inside Tuesday when a ribbon-cutting will be celebrated. Omaha Archbishop George Lucas will preside over Mass at St. Augustine Church, then bless the school. Tribal elders will conduct a cedar blessing to be followed by a drum ceremony.

The formalities will be fun, Beran said, but the real excitement comes in August, when students will step inside their new school to begin a new school year.

"That's actually what I'm looking forward to most is seeing them enter for the first time," Beran said.

At that point, the community will begin to reap the blessings they've received throughout the project.