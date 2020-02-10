New volunteers renew effort to finish Siouxland Freedom Park interpretive center

A successful campaign would finish the interior, complete restrooms and utility space, leaving the 3,700 square feet of exhibit space ready for development.

"You see the building, and you think it's all finished," Kincaid said. "That part we're jumping in on. This needs to get done."

Emphasizing that Siouxland Freedom Park represents the whole region and is not just a South Sioux City project, Kincaid said a TV commercial and fundraising events are in the works. Donations are being sought from local and area businesses in the Sioux City metro area in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The fundraising effort is being joined by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

"The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has long recognized the significance of the Freedom Park in South Sioux City," president Chris McGowan said. "Today, as this important project reaches the home stretch, our organization will do all that we can to assist the dedicated project leaders with their final push toward completion."

Once finished, Newhouse said the Freedom Park steering committee can begin the final phase -- meeting with a museum consulting group to develop and design the exhibits that will fill the center. To do so, an additional $250,000 will be needed.