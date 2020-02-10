New volunteers renew effort to finish Siouxland Freedom Park interpretive center

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A decade or so ago, Mike Newhouse figured he'd be leading tours at the Siouxland Freedom Park interpretive center by now.
Yet, the building stands empty, a shell near the banks of the Missouri River in South Sioux City. Newhouse remains as committed as ever to seeing the interpretive center and its historical exhibits opened, but the project's momentum had slowed.
"I'd have never imagined when we started this 10 years ago I'd still be at this," said Newhouse, an Air Force veteran and president of Siouxland Freedom Park Inc. "We kind of hit a wall."
More than $2 million has been raised over the past 10 years to establish Siouxland Freedom Park, site of the nation's only half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., a 125-foot flagpole, the John Douangdara Memorial War Dog Park and the interpretive center.
Donations continue to slowly accumulate, but not fast enough to finish the center's interior and construct the exhibits anytime soon.
That could soon change as a small army of new volunteers has brought new energy to the project and kicked off a new fundraising campaign.
Alumni of Leadership Dakota County recently announced an effort to raise $250,000 that, added to the $100,000 currently in hand, would fund the completion of the building's interior. It's an infusion of new blood that Newhouse said is deeply appreciated by those who have spent years on the project.
"We needed something like this to get us over the hurdle," he said.
Mike LaCroix and Diana Kincaid, co-chairs of the committee that's undertaken the fundraising drive, said when Leadership Dakota County alumni met recently to decide upon a community service project they could take up, the interpretive center was a popular suggestion.
"People think it's done but it isn't done," Kincaid said. "It's a shame it hasn't been completed, so we thought it could use our help."
The alumni group is used to this type of effort. Each year, a new class of 20-25 participants completes Leadership Dakota County, a program that promotes leadership skills, community involvement and community betterment projects. LaCroix said nearly 30 program alums have volunteered for the fundraising campaign, which aims to raise $250,000 by Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The interpretive center's exterior was finished in January 2018. Electrical wiring and plumbing are in place, but the building lacks heating and cooling. With no walls or furnishings, it resembles a 5,000-square-foot warehouse inside rather than a future educational center that will tell the tale of U.S. military conflicts and members of all branches of military service who served in them.
A successful campaign would finish the interior, complete restrooms and utility space, leaving the 3,700 square feet of exhibit space ready for development.
"You see the building, and you think it's all finished," Kincaid said. "That part we're jumping in on. This needs to get done."
Emphasizing that Siouxland Freedom Park represents the whole region and is not just a South Sioux City project, Kincaid said a TV commercial and fundraising events are in the works. Donations are being sought from local and area businesses in the Sioux City metro area in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The fundraising effort is being joined by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.
"The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has long recognized the significance of the Freedom Park in South Sioux City," president Chris McGowan said. "Today, as this important project reaches the home stretch, our organization will do all that we can to assist the dedicated project leaders with their final push toward completion."
Once finished, Newhouse said the Freedom Park steering committee can begin the final phase -- meeting with a museum consulting group to develop and design the exhibits that will fill the center. To do so, an additional $250,000 will be needed.
That's a fundraising campaign for another day. For now, the focus is on finishing the building so it's ready to become an attraction in the park, which already draws crowds from across Siouxland for annual events on Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Veterans Day in addition to continual visitors to the memorial wall.
With a new group of enthusiastic volunteers on board, Newhouse sees momentum building to finish the project.
"They have begun to energize the entire community," he said. "I don't mean just South Sioux, but the entire area."
Hopefully, that energy brings the interpretive center project to its completion. Newhouse looks forward to seeing that first school bus full of students pull up outside the interpretive center on a field trip he's sure will provide many lessons about the men and women who have sacrificed for our country.
He's been waiting more than a decade now to lead that tour.