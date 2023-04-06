SIOUX CITY — At a national juvenile justice conference years ago, Gary Niles met with one of the top experts in the field, sharing problems he faced as a juvenile court officer in Iowa.

The expert stopped him and told him he was tired of listening to complaining. Come up with solutions to make things right rather than gripe about what's wrong, Niles was told.

The message sunk in.

Already no stranger to seeking innovative ways to address issues facing Iowa's juvenile justice system, Niles used that advice to shape a career in which he continually found new ways to improve the state's treatment of troubled young people.

"We've done some really unique things here. I've been a risk-taker," said Niles, who retired last week after 43 years with the Iowa Judicial Branch. Since 2001 he served as the chief Juvenile Court Officer in the Third Judicial District, which includes Woodbury County and northwest Iowa.

A Sioux City native and Bishop Heelan alum, Niles considered a career in teaching after graduating from Morningside College in 1976, even completing a teaching practicum.

"Somehow it morphed into this kind of work," he said.

He took a job later that year as a youth services worker with the Iowa Department of Human Services, then in 1980 was hired as a deputy probation officer working with children in the juvenile court system in Woodbury County, a job that in 1985 transitioned to a state position under the Iowa Judicial Branch.

"The work was pretty interesting. There's never really a dull moment," Niles said.

And many difficult moments involving children in trouble with the law who also were often dealing with issues that have become more complex and serious over time.

"We used to have burglars and car thieves. Now we have a lot of sex abuse, kids with significant mental health diagnoses committing significant crimes," Niles said.

That's where the innovation came in, the search for solutions rather than sitting around complaining.

Niles' career includes a long list of new programs to divert kids from substance abuse and other delinquent behaviors, keep them from falling behind in school while in custody and provide at-risk kids with resources to avoid getting into trouble. Under his guidance, the Third District was the first in Iowa to have in-office mental health and substance abuse therapists so juveniles could see them immediately rather than wait for an appointment with an outside therapist. Niles also helped develop assessment tools and case management systems.

At the top of that list is Drug Court, a diversionary program in which citizen panelists work within the court system to help adults and juveniles overcome substance abuse. When launched in 1997, Woodbury County's adult drug court was the second in the state, and the juvenile drug court was Iowa's first.

"Drug Court is a huge accomplishment," Niles said. "We've had 2,200 Drug Court graduates. If just 10% are still sober, that's 220 families that aren't suffering the ill effects of drug addiction."

The program is symbolic of Niles' ability to find solutions and implement them, said Senior Judge John Ackerman, Drug Court's first supervising judge who signed on after hearing Niles pitch the program to the local legal community.

"People are always asking him how to do things, and he just always helps them," Ackerman said. "He ran a really nice operation. I never heard anyone complain about him."

Niles credits a talented staff that enabled him to take on tough tasks.

"If you've got great people working for you, then your leaders can raise their eyes and look ahead," he said. "My staff made it easy for me to raise my eyes and look down the road."

Niles' road has circled back to teaching. His newest challenge will be teaching and overseeing the Sioux City Community School District's new construction management program with his brother Rick.

Much like the many challenges he took on in his career in the juvenile justice system, it gives him a chance to continue helping kids learn new ways to succeed.

"I still have a zeal and a zest for this business. There still are tremendous challenges," he said.

It's time for someone else to tackle those challenges from his former office as the chief juvenile court officer and implement ideas of their own.

"I leave with no regrets, just a lot of gratitude," Niles said.