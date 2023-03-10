WAYNE, Neb. — Coaches and athletes who aren’t at big-time college programs get used to all the things they have to take care of on their own.

Cleaning up after practice, putting equipment away, making travel arrangements.

For much of Greg Vander Weil’s time as the director of Wayne State College’s wrestling team, that’s a fraction of his duties.

How about driver, fundraiser, trainer and, at times — coach.

All for no pay.

Wayne State Wrestling

He wouldn’t change a thing about the 15 years he’s directed Wayne State’s club wrestling team, a non-varsity program that receives little funding from the college, a small fraction compared to what varsity sports such as football, volleyball and basketball receive.

“I always said if you gave me a mat and a schedule, I could put a wrestling team together,” said Vander Weil, who’s been an industrial education teacher at Wayne State for 35 years and a wrestling fan for much longer.

When a friend walked up to him at the College World Series in Omaha one summer and kind-of jokingly said he’d heard a rumor Vander Weil was starting a wrestling program at Wayne State, Vander Weil thought, why not?

The 1975 Sioux City East High graduate who wrestled a couple years at Wayne State decided in 2008 to resurrect wrestling, which had been discontinued as a varsity sport in 1981.

Wayne State Wrestling

Using social media, an information booth when classes started and word of mouth, he recruited a dozen or so guys who’d wrestled in high school and wanted to give it another shot. They’d unroll an old mat on the stage at Rice Auditorium, sometimes sharing the space with an aerobics class, to practice. Wrestlers paid for their own uniforms and travel expenses to duals and tournaments, often getting there in a rented van Vander Weil drove himself.

Now, 15 years later, Vander Weil still wears many hats, but it’s time to take them off.

He just turned 66 and will retire from teaching at the end of the school year. He’ll also step down as the wrestling team’s full-time director and coach. He’ll still help here and there with fundraising and other duties, but he’ll no longer maintain a daily presence with the program in order to spend more time with his wife, Zoe, whom he said has been supportive of all the extra time he’s spent away from home while developing the wrestling program.

“I’ve done it 15 years for free,” he said. “It’s just time to do that retirement phase of life.”

Wayne State Wrestling

His wrestlers understand, but that doesn’t make it any easier knowing they won’t see his smiling face at practice every day in the future.

“We’re going to miss having him around. He’s the reason I’m wrestling here,” said sophomore Mohamed Siidow, a 2021 South Sioux City graduate who wrestles at 157 pounds.

Like many Wayne State wrestlers before him, Siidow thought his wrestling career was over after high school. He had a few offers to wrestle in college, but chose to go to Wayne State because of its exercise science major. He knew about the team and stopped by Vander Weil’s information booth during a club fair as he began his freshman year. He decided he wasn’t done wrestling yet.

“A lot of these guys, they just want to stay on the mat,” Vander Weil said.

Wayne State Wrestling

He’ll take anyone, regardless of their past experience or success. As years have passed, he’s attracted more talented wrestlers, as evidenced by the team’s growing success.

All 14 of the team’s wrestlers have qualified for this weekend’s national tournament of the National Collegiate Wrestling Association, an organization made up of club teams that aren’t varsity-level programs at their respective schools. Five previous Wayne State wrestlers have come home from the tournament with all-American honors.

Rather than sharing a stage with an aerobics class, the team now shares a modern practice facility with Wayne’s youth wrestling program. Fundraising and sponsors pay many of the team’s expenses, so wrestlers no longer have to pay them out of their own pockets. Vander Weil raises enough money to fund five $500 scholarships awarded to team members.

“He doesn’t even get paid to coach, it’s just for the love of the sport,” Siidow said. “He treats us like his own kids.

Wayne State Wrestling

Yes, Vander Weil’s been doing all this for free for the past 15 years, but the longterm relationships made through the years makes up for the absence of a salary.

“The teaching and coaching paycheck is the wedding announcements, the birth announcements, them coming back around,” he said of those relationships with former wrestlers, many of whom now coach in high school and send wrestlers to Wayne State.

The team has a handful of part-time coaches and will need a new full-time director.

There might not be any pay, but as Vander Weil will tell you, the benefits are outstanding and pay out for years.

Wayne State Wrestling

Wayne State Wrestling