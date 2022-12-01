No place like home for some NAIA volleyball players

SIOUX CITY -- Melissa and Jacob Mosier have spent hours on the road since late August to watch their daughter, Addy, play volleyball for Midland University.

There was the September weekend of driving to Mitchell, South Dakota, then onto Jamestown, North Dakota -- six hours from their Sergeant Bluff home. Trips to Crete and Seward in Nebraska. And numerous drives to Midland's campus in Fremont, Nebraska.

When Addy and her Midland teammates opened play Wednesday in the NAIA volleyball national championship tournament here in Sioux City, it was a welcome change for the Mosier family. The drive took only a few minutes.

"That's going to be really nice," Melissa Mosier said Tuesday before the tournament began. "We have a lot of family in the Sioux City area both on my side and my husband's side, so they'll all be able to see her play."

For the biggest games of Addy's freshman season, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate will be playing in her backyard. And her family will have the equivalent of stepping out the back door to watch. No more getting home around midnight from another road trip.

"The longer travel luckily has been on weekends," Melissa Mosier, a special education teacher at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, said.

Addy Mosier is one of a handful of players returning to their Siouxland roots to play in the national tournament. Team rosters show Pyper Stoeffler, of Le Mars; Rachel Rosenquist, of Dakota Dunes, and Alex Radcliff, of Sioux City (East High) playing for College of St. Mary from Omaha, and Madeline Else, of Holstein, at Dakota Wesleyan. Northwestern College in nearby Orange City obviously has numerous Siouxland natives on its roster, too.

No long trips for their families to see them play this week, though all parents likely would say the hours spent in the car traveling to watch their daughters are worth it.

For Addy and other athletes who grew up playing in front of friends and family in high school, it's got to be comforting to look into the crowd, no matter how far from home they are, and see at least one relative.

"I don't think my mom and my grandpa have missed a game yet," Addy said. "It's felt a little bit different, but my mom is a familiar face, so it's been nice to see her."

With Fremont just an hour and a half away, Addy's home games were fairly easy to get to. Away games sometimes were more of a challenge, but Melissa Mosier and her father, Dave Simon, didn't miss a one. Jacob Mosier made most of them, but because he has to be at work at the 185th Air Refueling Wing early in the morning, he stayed home from some of the longer road trips and watched livestreams of Addy's games so he wasn't up so late.

The only games the family didn't attend were preseason tournaments in Montana and St. Louis because they didn't know how much Addy would be playing as a freshman. They watched livestreams of the games from home instead.

"Other than that, I have not missed," Melissa Mosier said.

Before the NAIA tournament was moved to Sioux City in 2008, it bounced across the country, hosted at times in Hawaii, California, Florida and, most recently, Missouri. Having it at the Tyson Events Center makes it a lot easier on the Mosier family. No taking five or six days off from work to travel to who knows where.

"I would have gone regardless (of where it was), but it would have definitely been more difficult. Being a teacher, it's not as easy for me to take time off," Melissa Mosier said.

Instead, she just has to take a couple afternoons off, and Jacob also will have no problems making it to Addy's games.

With several relatives and friends in the crowd, Addy should have a big cheering section. It will help with the transition from being a spectator at the national tournament for years to being a competitor against the best teams in the country.

"The past 10 years I've been coming to these games," Addy said. "It's kind of a dream come true."

For her parents, too, who will be anxiously watching their daughter play in her most important games while not worrying about a long drive home and going to work the next morning short on sleep.

"It's such a cool experience to have so close here in Sioux City," Melissa Mosier said.

Close being the operative word.