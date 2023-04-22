SIOUX CITY — By now, many Siouxlanders may have forgotten what they got for Christmas nearly four months ago.

The trees those presents sat under? Some soon will be a gift to Mother Nature.

Well past their glory, many of them brown after being piled outdoors for weeks, approximately 200 trees that once bore colorful lights and decorations and filled homes with happiness were fed into the wood chipper Monday at Sioux City's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Christmas memories may be past, but the trees will provide a healthy future for other vegetation. Spread on top of the Nature Center's walking trails, the wood chips will prevent erosion, cut down on mud for hikers and return nutrients to the soil as they break down, helping other trees and plants thrive.

"They'll decompose and become earth, so they'll start the cycle all over again," said Brian Stehr, deputy director of the Woodbury County Conservation Board, which manages the Nature Center and its grounds.

Christmas tree chipping Tyler Flammang feeds a former Christmas tree into a wood chipper Monday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. The Nature Center has accepted ol…

Each year, local residents have about a month after Christmas to drop their trees off at a parking lot inside the Nature Center's entrance. They come from Sioux City and beyond. Stores drop off unsold trees, too. The only requirement is that decorations, wires, tags and other non biodegradable materials be removed.

The Nature Center has accepted Christmas trees for at least 10 years.

"It is mainly for recycling," Stehr said. "We don't want to see the trees go to the landfill. We already put chips on the trails, so this seemed like the logical thing to do."

Instead of taking up space in the landfill, where the trees would be compressed beneath the soil and not decompose as quickly, they become a useful material playing a vital role at the Nature Center.

"It's better for it to come out here. It'll become dirt, fertilizer to help trees grow," Stehr said.

Christmas tree chipping Tyler Flammang, left, and Gary Lemoine feed old Christmas trees into the chipper Monday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City. The…

This year's haul of about 200 trees is down from the 300-350 received the past couple years, but more in line with previous holiday seasons. Once conservation board GIS/resource tech Tyler Flammang and volunteer Gary Lemoine finished running the trees through the chipper, what once was a stack of holiday joy had been reduced to a much more condensed pine-scented pile.

Stehr said the chips from Christmas trees typically cover about 100 yards, far short of the 2.5 miles of trail at the Nature Center. The Nature Center also receives wood chips throughout the year from tree-trimming companies, and Nature Center workers chip tree limbs cleaned up at the Nature Center.

The Christmas trees give staff a start on the task of patching and resurfacing trails, a job that can take much of the summer. Within days of Monday's activity, the wood chips, pine needles and everything else left of them will be scooped up and spread onto the trails.

Their initial purpose was completed months ago.

Now they're a gift that will keep giving for years to come.