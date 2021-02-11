Omaha Tribe blessed with Head Start expansions

MACY, Neb. -- Dr. Julie Prusa would have loved to invite everyone in Macy to celebrate the expansion of the Omaha Tribe's Head Start building.

But COVID-19 got in the way, first by nixing any festivities last summer when the building was finished, and then again in the fall, when children were unable to attend Early Head Start and Head Start in person because of a spike in virus cases in the community.

Children finally were allowed to attend in person beginning on Jan. 11, so Prusa and her staff organized a scaled-back celebration earlier this week to mark the occasion. A handful of people were present on Monday, when the building was blessed in a cedar ceremony, and again on Tuesday morning, when the children were blessed as they entered the building.

"We're all making sacrifices for the betterment of everything, to try to keep people healthy," Prusa, executive director of Omaha Tribe Head Start/Early Head Start, said of the dashed celebration plans. "If we get that other grant, we can do it the next time."

Yes, if the tribe secures a third grant to add on yet again to the building, there will be cause for celebration, and hopefully the coronavirus won't be an unwelcome guest.