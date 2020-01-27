Onlookers from neighboring states long for Iowans' ability to caucus

VERMILLION, S.D. -- To Iowans who may be suffering from caucus fatigue, know this: there are politically active people just across the state's borders who would trade places with you in a heartbeat.
For months leading up to the Feb. 3 causes, we've been bombarded with presidential candidates crisscrossing the state, countless TV commercials and seemingly nonstop media attention surrounding the whole process.
Many can't wait for the candidates and journalists to pack up and move on to the next states on the primary schedule.
Not Melody Beaulieu. She wishes she'd grown up on the other side of the Big Sioux River. If her home was just a mile to the east, she could get the full experience.
Instead, the North Sioux City resident and University of South Dakota freshman must watch as others stand up and make their preferences known in the nation's first contest to determine the presidential nominees for the 2020 election.
She and other political junkies who grew up in areas bordering Iowa can only volunteer to help on caucus night, watching Iowans have all the fun.
Yes, it stinks that she can't participate, she said, but she'll serve as chairwoman of the Democrats' caucus in Sioux City's 11th Precinct and plans to enjoy witnessing the process for the first time.
"If I can't caucus, I might as well do everything I can to help," the Dakota Valley High School graduate said. "I'll still be there. I'll be involved. I just can't get my head counted."
President of College Democrats at USD, Beaulieu will be among more than a dozen student volunteers from the university in Sioux City on caucus night, doing what they can to help their Iowa neighbors conduct their electoral business.
Four years ago, Beaulieu said, she didn't really know what the caucuses were. Growing up in a family that's not very active politically, she didn't pay much attention to politics until the 2016 presidential election, in which she said she was inspired by Hillary Clinton.
After Clinton lost to Donald Trump, Beaulieu became more involved, joining a Democrat club at her high school.
Because of his involvement in his high school debate team, Vlasman, who like Beaulieu is majoring in political science and criminal justice, said he was somewhat familiar with the Iowa caucuses and followed from afar the buildup as candidates visited the state in 2015 and 2016. He, too, became more serious about politics after the 2016 presidential election.
Last spring, Beaulieu began her crash course in caucus education. Still a high school senior, she attended Cory Booker's appearance in Sioux City. A campaign worker asked her if she'd be willing to caucus for the New Jersey senator, who has since dropped out of the race. Beaulieu asked if she could even though she lived in South Dakota. Disappointed when she was told she wouldn't be able to caucus, Beaulieu decided to take advantage of Iowa's status of being the first step in the nominating process and attend as many of the candidates' events as possible when they passed through Sioux City or nearby.
"I thought if I can't (caucus), I'll go see as many as I can," Beaulieu said.
Vlasman got involved with California Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign, working on a phone bank and walking through Sioux City, knocking on doors to gain support for Harris, who has since exited the race. He's not sure who he would caucus for now if he were able, but he looks forward to volunteering at a caucus that night and watching Iowans do their thing.
"It's frustrating not being able to vote, but it's satisfying to be part of a much bigger picture," he said.
"I'm just so interested in how it all works," she said. "I think it's going to be very satisfying, to see it all come together."
Not as satisfied as she would be if she could caucus, but it's the most she can do, watching a nationally relevant process that some Iowans maybe take for granted after putting up with all the hoopla of the past months.
1 of 2
University of South Dakota students Aaron Vlasman, left, and Melody Beaulieu will be volunteering during the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. Beaulieu, from North Sioux City, and Vlasman, from Watertown, South Dakota, both wish they could participate in the caucuses and stand up for a candidate rather than being limited to volunteering and observing.
Melody Beaulieu, left, of North Sioux City, wishes she could participate in the Iowa caucus. President of the College Democrats at the University of South Dakota, she and College Democrats vice president Aaron Vlasman both have been involved in presidential candidates' campaigns and will be volunteer workers at the caucuses on Feb. 3.