Onlookers from neighboring states long for Iowans' ability to caucus

"If I can't caucus, I might as well do everything I can to help," the Dakota Valley High School graduate said. "I'll still be there. I'll be involved. I just can't get my head counted."

President of College Democrats at USD, Beaulieu will be among more than a dozen student volunteers from the university in Sioux City on caucus night, doing what they can to help their Iowa neighbors conduct their electoral business.

Aaron Vlasman, a sophomore from Watertown, South Dakota, will be one of the volunteers wishing he, too, could be standing in support of one of the candidates rather than watching others do so.

"I know I can't caucus, but I can do something," said Vlasman, College Democrats vice president.

Four years ago, Beaulieu said, she didn't really know what the caucuses were. Growing up in a family that's not very active politically, she didn't pay much attention to politics until the 2016 presidential election, in which she said she was inspired by Hillary Clinton.

After Clinton lost to Donald Trump, Beaulieu became more involved, joining a Democrat club at her high school.