Outdoor classroom helps Macy students return to their roots

MACY, Neb. -- Learning, no matter the subject, should always be this much fun.

For more than half an hour on a recent school day, Umonhon Nation Public School fourth-graders used magnifying glasses to check out grasshoppers and bugs perched on flowers, their excited exclamations rushing before them as they brought their discoveries to teachers Delberta Frazier and Brenda Murphy at the edge of a garden planted in the shape of the morning star, a Native American symbol of the beginning of life.

The session ended with students wet and grinning, the result of a garden hose being aimed at more than just the watering cans being filled in the school's outdoor classroom.

Wet, happy and excited, the students returned indoors, another lesson in nature and their Native culture complete.

"The kids love it when they're out here. There's a natural energy from the plants," said Frazier, a culture teacher at the Macy school.

Started in 2018, the school's outdoor curriculum aims to help students get in touch not just with nature and their surroundings, but regain elements of Omaha Tribal knowledge lost over the years through forced relocation and boarding schools that discouraged teaching of Native customs and heritage.

"We incorporate science and culture together," Frazier said.

On a rotating schedule in which students spend a class period about once a week outside, students from preschool through eighth grade plant, weed and harvest vegetables and seeds in a small outdoor garden and greenhouse. They take nature walks in all kinds of weather, experiencing the changing seasons and discovering how nature responds.

"It provides them the opportunity to see the awe and wonder in nature," said Murphy, the school's outdoor classroom teacher. "It has a profound impact on kids."

Through their excursions, students learn how nature impacts them. The garden full of plants native to the area includes corn, beans and squash in addition to flowers, pollinators and other plants the Omahas traditionally used for medicinal purposes. Children once again are being taught about the natural healing power found growing all around them.

Native Americans have a deep love for and connection to the earth, Frazier said, and the Omaha people at one time were master gardeners. She'd like that to become the norm again through outdoor education.

"To me, as a Native person, it's to reclaim indigenous wisdom," Frazier said.

The weekly walks outside better instill that wisdom. Frazier said Natives culturally learn better through hands-on experiences such as the outdoor classroom.

"We learn all the texts, we memorize all the facts, but we need to go out and apply it," she said.

As the students grow older, they have the opportunity to use that knowledge on a larger scale. Planted on 7 acres behind the school's football field is a much larger vegetable garden, tended mostly by more than 20 high school students in the Jobs for America's Graduates program. Those students work the garden from spring through the fall, then harvest, market and sell the produce, learning gardening, marketing and entrepreneurial skills that could open up new career possibilities for them. In a community with high rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, the garden also teaches students the benefits of healthful, home-grown food.

Those outdoor-based teachings all begin on a smaller scale with Frazier and Murphy giving younger students the basic experience of watching a plant grow over time from a seed, then mature and produce seeds of its own. Giving children a leaf of mint from the garden and letting them rub it between their fingers to experience its peppermint aroma brings nature to life.

"It's part of kids learning we live on a living planet," Murphy said. "Taking them outside has put them more in touch with the community and what's out there. They're making memories, which leads to stories, connections. When you make connections, it leads to a sense of place."

And no matter what the weather's like, there's often no better place to be than outside.