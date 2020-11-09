Pandemic dims movie theaters' screens, futures across Siouxland

VERMILLION, S.D. -- For the second time this year, the Coyote Twin Theater screens went dark last week.
With almost no new movie releases to attract moviegoers and an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the region, few people were going to the Vermillion movie theater, which already had been limited to 50% capacity to ensure social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The theater had reopened Aug. 21 after closing in March during the initial virus outbreak.
"We tried to fight it out for a couple months. We're a store without a product. We don't have a new product to entice people. I think people would be willing to come if they had something new," said Shannon Cole, executive director of the Vermillion Cultural Association, which operates the Coyote Twin.
Like many businesses, movie theaters have been hit hard by the coronavirus. Movie studios haven't released the blockbusters that put people in the seats or have chosen to release them on streaming services. Customers are staying home because there aren't new movies to see, or they don't want to take the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.
According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, 70% of theaters could file for bankruptcy or close permanently by the end of the year unless Congress approves a new COVID relief package that includes funds for movie theaters.
"I think a lot of us are going to fight to survive, but it's just pretty scary out there," Cole said.
Some theaters showed classic scary movies during the weeks leading up to the just-past Halloween holiday. The true horror story for smaller, community-run theaters is their budget.
Alyssa Dreeszen manages the community/volunteer-operated King Theatre in Ida Grove and State Theatre in Holstein in Iowa. Both are owned by community nonprofit groups who raised thousands of dollars to remodel and reopen their theaters in recent years.
Both have money in savings, but have had to dip into it.
"How long can you do that?" Dreeszen said.
Like the Coyote Twin, the King and State rely on ticket and concession sales for nearly all of their revenue. Dreeszen is the only paid employee, so there aren't many costs left to cut. The two theaters closed in March and reopened in June, but with no new movies to show, few people turn out to see the mix of blockbusters from the past that have been offered. Dreeszen said she's had fewer than 10 people for some showings. The normally busy Thanksgiving/Christmas season is up in the air, with movie studios giving no indication yet that they'll be releasing any new movies.
Support Local Journalism
"I'm just worried about the holidays. The majority of our income comes during the holiday season," Dreeszen said.
Vermillion Cultural Association board chairman Bill Anderson said the Coyote Twin's revenue is down 62% so far this year and will probably reach 70% by year's end. With the revenue stream slowed to a trickle, Anderson said the board is exploring all options to cut costs or alter operations in the future. No one has an answer yet, especially when it's uncertain when new movies will be available again.
"I don't think we're going to face permanent closing," Anderson said. "We don't know what the one right answer is, but we're pretty sure the community will be able to figure it out."
In Vermillion, the difficult decision was made to close again. Cole said the theater will continue to sell popcorn for people to take home and offer rentals for private movie viewings, but this shutdown feels different. In the spring, everyone believed things would return to normal by the end of the summer. Now there's no optimistic time line to the end of the pandemic.
"I cried when we first closed in March, but it's bleaker now," she said.
Dreeszen said she didn't know if her theaters, which also offered carry-out popcorn while closed, would have to shut down again. She's taking it week by week.
"I personally would rather be open and find a way to stay open every weekend," she said.
She and Cole both hope the next federal COVID relief package Congress passes will include funds for movie theaters. Both said they'll gladly accept donations, but neither is ready to launch a community fundraising campaign.
Despite so many unknowns, Dreeszen is optimistic about the future of movies in Ida Grove and Holstein.
"The theaters will make it because the communities want this," she said.
The show, as the old saying goes, must go on.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!