Pandemic dims movie theaters' screens, futures across Siouxland

Vermillion Cultural Association board chairman Bill Anderson said the Coyote Twin's revenue is down 62% so far this year and will probably reach 70% by year's end. With the revenue stream slowed to a trickle, Anderson said the board is exploring all options to cut costs or alter operations in the future. No one has an answer yet, especially when it's uncertain when new movies will be available again.

"I don't think we're going to face permanent closing," Anderson said. "We don't know what the one right answer is, but we're pretty sure the community will be able to figure it out."

In Vermillion, the difficult decision was made to close again. Cole said the theater will continue to sell popcorn for people to take home and offer rentals for private movie viewings, but this shutdown feels different. In the spring, everyone believed things would return to normal by the end of the summer. Now there's no optimistic time line to the end of the pandemic.

"I cried when we first closed in March, but it's bleaker now," she said.

Dreeszen said she didn't know if her theaters, which also offered carry-out popcorn while closed, would have to shut down again. She's taking it week by week.

"I personally would rather be open and find a way to stay open every weekend," she said.