Popcorn sales keep Vermillion movie theater popping

VERMILLION, S.D. -- One could argue that the best part of going to a movie is the popcorn.

When theaters shut down a couple months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, not only were movie buffs forced to watch movies at home, they had to do so without the buttery sidekick that makes even the worst movie bearable.

Faced with closure for an unknown period of time, operators of the Coyote Twin Theater in Vermillion figured the least they could do is help people get a piece of the movie theater experience.

Beginning a week after closing on March 20, the downtown theater has opened briefly a couple nights a week to sell popcorn and candy to grateful movie fans.

"We know that people like there to be something special on the weekend. That used to be going to the movies. But since people can't go to the movies, they can enhance their movie watching at home with movie theater popcorn," said Shannon Cole, executive director of the Vermillion Cultural Association, a nonprofit group that owns and operates the theater and sponsors other community programming.

After experimenting with the schedule, the group settled on Fridays and Saturdays, opening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. each night so people can load up for the weekend.