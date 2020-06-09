Popcorn sales keep Vermillion movie theater popping

VERMILLION, S.D. -- One could argue that the best part of going to a movie is the popcorn.
When theaters shut down a couple months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, not only were movie buffs forced to watch movies at home, they had to do so without the buttery sidekick that makes even the worst movie bearable.
Faced with closure for an unknown period of time, operators of the Coyote Twin Theater in Vermillion figured the least they could do is help people get a piece of the movie theater experience.
Beginning a week after closing on March 20, the downtown theater has opened briefly a couple nights a week to sell popcorn and candy to grateful movie fans.
"We know that people like there to be something special on the weekend. That used to be going to the movies. But since people can't go to the movies, they can enhance their movie watching at home with movie theater popcorn," said Shannon Cole, executive director of the Vermillion Cultural Association, a nonprofit group that owns and operates the theater and sponsors other community programming.
After experimenting with the schedule, the group settled on Fridays and Saturdays, opening from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. each night so people can load up for the weekend.
Sizes come in small, medium, large and jumbo -- a 13-gallon kitchen trash bag that sells for $15 and has been the most popular deal. Patrons can also ask for extra butter, a frequent request.
"I think people want the greasy movie theater butter that you just can't duplicate at home," Cole said. "There is something still a little bit magic about movie theater popcorn."
The theater's movie screens may be dark for now, but the popcorn has provided a bright spot for the community -- and theater workers. As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in March, and closing the theater became inevitable, Cole still cried when the decision was made. She doesn't remember where the idea to sell popcorn while closed came from, but when she pitched it to the cultural association board, they said to give it a shot.
It's just what some people needed. Selling popcorn has not only allowed a piece of the movie-going experience to stay alive, it's been an emotional boost for theater workers and volunteers who crank up the music in the theater each weekend and pop popcorn.
"I hope it lifts people's spirits a little bit," Cole said. "This popcorn thing isn't saving us financially, but it's saving us in spirit."
On the first few weekends, the theater sold $300 of popcorn a night, equal to the amount they'd normally sell on a movie night. Sales have dropped off a bit the past couple weeks, but the theater still averages about 20 customers each night and goes through a 50-pound bag of popcorn each weekend. They're not getting rich, but it's better than keeping the doors locked and seeing zero income.
"We're a nonprofit, we barely scrape by," Cole said. "We knew any kind of income was going to help."
It also helps to remind everyone they're still here. With the doors open, even for a short time, the theater remains a community presence. When the time comes to reopen, people will still be in the habit of heading downtown for a show.
When can they indulge that habit in Vermillion again? While some South Dakota movie theaters have reopened, Cole said the cultural association wants to see the number of COVID-19 cases continue a downward trend before opening. They're looking at reopening in late July.
Until then, the theater's popcorn popper will fire up each Friday and Saturday, saving folks from settling for the microwave version.
"It's just the perfect batch of popcorn every time," Cole said.
And a perfect way to at least keep a connection to the outside world while isolating at home.
