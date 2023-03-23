HAWARDEN, Iowa — Storybooks portray owls as wise creatures who the other animals flock to for advice in matters great and small.

At the Prairie Woods Nature Center north of Hawarden, visitors great and small are flocking to see the newest resident there, a barred owl named Kahoot, who provides a glimpse into the behaviors of her reclusive species.

Notorious night-time predators, though some will hunt in the daytime, it's hard to get an up-close look at an owl. Since her arrival in December, Kahoot has become a popular attraction.

"It's another draw for people to come to the nature center. Live animals in general help people relate directly to nature," said Sunday Ford, assistant director/environmental education coordinator of the Sioux County Conservation Board, which operates the nature center.

The nature center has had screech owls and a kestrel in the past, but brought them out only for programs. Kahoot is the first barred owl, a species native to the area, and also the first raptor to be on public display here, joining the center's resident reptiles and amphibians. Her presence has been duly noted by visitors, especially children.

"When we have public programs, that's one of the first things people ask is, 'where's that owl?'" Ford said. "When it comes to field trips and programs, she's a great addition to that."

Kahoot's presence has been a blessing for the nature center, and she's blessed to be alive.

Around Thanksgiving 2021, Spencer Gort found the injured owl along a road near his home between Rock Valley and Doon. Her beak was bloodied, her left eye was closed and swollen and her left wing was drooping, injuries possibly caused by being struck by a vehicle. Holding her against his body to keep her warm, Gort took her home and called Ford.

Ford gave the lethargic owl liquids and contacted Saving Our Avian Resources, or SOAR, a facility in Dedham, Iowa, that treats and rehabilitates injured raptors in hopes they can return to the wild. She was diagnosed with a broken wing and a partially detached retina in her eye. Rehabilitation lasted about a year, but it was determined that because of her injured wing, Kahoot could no longer fly fast enough to catch her own food.

In cases in which raptors can't be returned to the wild, they become educational ambassadors, housed at nature centers or other wildlife facilities where they can be used to teach the public about wild animals.

Throughout Kahoot's rehabilitation, Ford had frequently checked in, putting a bug in staff members' ears that if the owl couldn't survive on its own, she'd love to bring her back home to Sioux County.

"I wanted her to come back here because she was local and had a story," Ford said.

Ford received word in September that Kahoot could come home, and the nature center built a mews, an open-air, outdoor enclosure that gives her space to fly from perch to perch and survey the grounds.

She was immediately a big hit, and to help spread the word of her presence, the nature center held a naming contest in which every Sioux County classroom could send in a suggestion. The first-graders at Rock Valley Christian School submitted Kahoot, and their winning entry earned them the privilege of being the first classroom she visited.

It's safe to assume Kahoot would prefer to be flying free, but considering her injuries, being an educational animal isn't a bad alternative.

Ford and nature center staff spare her the unpredictability of hunting for herself, providing her with a steady diet of dead mice, chicks and rats. Her age isn't known, but she's fully grown and could live up to 30 years in captivity.

She's slowly becoming more comfortable when making appearances in Sioux County classrooms and nature center programs.

"She's done real well," Ford said. "It feels like we've come a long way. She's got a personality."

Though a little shy when strangers approach the window of her mews, Kahoot creates the same reaction from many of her visitors.

"Most of the time, I hear people have a 'Wow' type of experience," Ford said. "I think she's magnificent."

It's a fitting description for a remarkable bird like Kahoot.

It would be wise to take a trip to see her in person.