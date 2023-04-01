SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Hundreds of hours of work Carol Larvick and many others put in over the years at the South Sioux City Community Orchard really began to pay off last fall.

The orchard’s 100-plus apple trees began producing in 2019, but with many of them now well into fruit-producing age, last year’s crop was the largest yet. During a public event in September, 370 people, including volunteers, picked 776 pounds of apples. The apples helped attract 736 visitors to the orchard in 2022.

South Sioux City orchard rabbits Carol Larvick shows where rabbits gnawed on the branch of an apple tree at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. Rabbits ate the bark from m…

“It was so exciting. We had lots of volunteers who came. It was the whole community,”

Larvick said.

She was finally able to enjoy the fruits of her labors, you might say, and she was looking forward to the promise of more apples and more visitors this year.

Hungry rabbits took a big bite out of that optimism this winter, chewing the bark off dozens of apple trees. By the time the damage was discovered in January, it was too late, and 108 trees were lost. About 25 remain, but they’re younger trees that won’t begin producing fruit for a few more years.

South Sioux City orchard rabbits Carol Larvick walk past a row of dead apple trees at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. Rabbits destroyed more than 100 apple trees this …

In a matter of months, the cute little critters had killed most of the trees, many of them planted in 2014, when the orchard was established.

“It felt like all the work we had done was gone and destroyed,” said Larvick, an emeritus University of Nebraska Extension educator who helped develop the orchard.

Owned by the city and maintained by city workers and volunteers, the three acres of former farmland on East 17th Street near Siouxland Freedom Park is home to more than 200 fruit trees. The goal from the beginning was to create a community space to promote healthy eating habits with fresh, free fruit. And since 2020, once the apple trees had matured, they were doing just that, providing bushels of apples for the public to enjoy.

A tall fence surrounds the orchard to keep deer out, but there’s little that can be done to keep rabbits from getting in. Besides, they hadn’t been much problem in the past, maybe nibbling on five trees over the past eight years. A cold December and a lot of snow likely left the rabbits without much of their regular winter food sources, so they turned to the apple trees.

“We’ve never had this much rabbit damage before,” Larvick said.

Rabbits typically prefer younger trees and their tender bark over the rougher, older trees, but they weren’t that choosy in the orchard, hitting trees young and old alike. They chewed the bark off of trunks and any low-hanging branches up to three or four feet off the ground.

“The older trees, we thought we didn’t have to protect them,” said Gene Maffit, South Sioux City parks and recreation director.

Even some younger trees protected with sleeves or chicken wire around the trunks weren’t safe. Snow drifted in high enough around some of them to allow rabbits to reach above the protected areas, or they crawled under the chicken wire to get at the trees.

South Sioux City orchard rabbits Carol Larvick shows one of the 108 apple trees killed by rabbits this winter at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. About 25 trees remain,…

They also destroyed several saplings of numerous tree species being stored at the orchard for free distribution to city residents this spring and some of the orchard’s grape vines. Cherry and raspberry bushes took a hit, too, but they’ll grow back.

Rabbits apparently don’t like cherry, plum, peach and pear trees as much. They left the few of those in the orchard mostly untouched.

Now Maffit, Larvick and other volunteers must restart almost from scratch. The dead trees will be cut down and replaced. She and Maffit are seeking grant funding to pay for new trees, which cost about $50 apiece. Replanting likely will take place next fall and maybe next spring, too.

Larvick said they decided against replanting this spring so they’d have more time to seek advice from foresters and orchard experts and also implement lessons learned since 2014 to plan improvements so the orchard will grow back better than before. She also hopes it gives them time to recruit more volunteers.

“I think we want to make sure we’ve got the best plan in place,” Larvick said.

It takes at least five years for apple trees to grow large enough to produce fruit, so it’ll be at least that long, probably more like seven years, before the public can return to pick apples.

It’ll be a long wait, but despite the present disappointment, Larvick’s optimistic they’ll once again have an orchard full of apple trees welcoming visitors old and young.

Those small, fuzzy ones, however, are not welcome back.