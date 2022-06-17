Retiring Poulson trading courtroom for cattle yard

SIOUX CITY -- Jeffrey Poulson returned to Sioux City after law school as a self-described frustrated farmer, itching to get back into agriculture while beginning his legal career.

A few decades later, he's not exactly heading out to pasture, but the retiring district court judge will have more time to work outside with his cattle instead of riding herd over lawyers and their clients in his courtroom.

"It's time for me to start focusing on other things," Poulson said, citing recent health issues that led friends and family to encourage him retire after more than 11 years on the bench. "I like my job, and I have really drug my feet on giving it up."

Friday is his last day as a full-time judge. He plans to take senior status and a much lighter legal workload.

In a roundabout way, agriculture led Poulson into the legal profession. The Sioux City native raised hogs in high school and later worked on a farm owned by a lawyer.

"He said 'I think you'd make a good attorney. You have common sense,'" Poulson said.

Instead, he majored in animal science at the University of Wyoming.

"After a year or two, I was fumbling around with that, and his words were still in my head," Poulson said.

He said he wasn't exactly sure what lawyers did, but he knew research and writing were involved -- two things he enjoyed.

"Any class that I could read books, write a couple term papers and take essay exams, I did well in," he said. "It occurred to me maybe my skill set fit that pretty well."

After receiving his law degree from Drake University in December 1976, Poulson joined the Corbett Law Firm, where he worked until 2006, when he partnered with Bruce Thomas. After being a finalist for two previous judge openings, Poulson was appointed to the bench in November 2010.

During that whole time, he co-owned a cow-calf operation in rural Plymouth County, first partnering with his father, now with his son. His agricultural background came in handy as a lawyer, he said, sharing common experiences with many of his clients.

"I always said I was bilingual -- I could speak to farmers," he said. "A client hired me because I knew what a springing heifer was."

As a lawyer during the farm crisis of the 1980s, Poulson said he worked a couple years almost exclusively on ag-related cases, which covered a wide range of legal issues. That broad experience benefited him when he became a judge, but didn't fully prepare him.

"As an attorney, you have an advanced degree in human nature," he said. "But as a judge, it's another rung up the ladder. Reality is stranger than fiction."

When the stress of the job got to him, Poulson said working outside with cattle always helped him recharge and refocus.

"Half an hour later, you're a different person," he said. "Emotionally for me, it's a missing piece."

Helping offenders who appeared before him become a different person has been one of the most gratifying aspects of being a judge, Poulson said. He was instrumental in the formation and 2015 launch of the Woodbury County Veterans Treatment Court, a diversionary program that helps military veterans get their lives in order rather than go to prison. Poulson has seen many veterans straighten out their lives through the specialty court.

"That's probably one of my most rewarding parts of my career," he said.

He's had his share of frustrating cases, too, the ones in which his decision can't solve the problems the case presents. He also doesn't like the recent trend toward politicization of the state's judiciary, from phasing district judges out of the judicial appointment process to political operatives interpreting rulings as a political statement. Poulson said politics plays no role in the decisions he and his fellow judges make.

"We're just trying to make the right decision every day we come into work," he said.

Now, Poulson will be making fewer of those decisions. He plans to take senior judge status, working 13 weeks a year and leaving more time to go fly fishing and travel out west with his wife, Jan, a Wyoming native. He'll be more available for farm chores, but said he won't be spending every day with the cows.

He'll still be spending more time wearing a pair of dusty boots and a cowboy hat instead of a judge's robe -- a prospect that leaves him anything but frustrated.

