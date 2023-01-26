Sale to preserve beauty of Girl Scouts' Camp Joy Hollow in Plymouth County

WESTFIELD, Iowa — A fresh layer of deep snow last week sharpened the beauty of the hills and valleys of Camp Joy Hollow, a pocket of land tucked in the Loess Hills that's hosted Girl Scout camps for decades.

The future of this 356-acre tract in western Plymouth County also is coming into sharper focus.

After years of eyeing the piece of land, The Nature Conservancy in Iowa bought the property from the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, closing the $1.4 million purchase on Dec. 2.

The purchase fills in a gap of unique Loess Hills habitat, ensuring it won't be split up or developed and expanding the conservation footprint in western Iowa's Loess Hills.

"In terms of larger conservation landscape, it was a no-brainer," said Graham McGaffin, the Nature Conservancy's state director. "It's been a real critical puzzle piece in the northern Loess Hills landscape."

It's a win-win for everyone.

Thanks to a no-cost lease of the facilities, Girl Scouts can continue to rent the cabins for camping.

For nature lovers who have never had a chance to walk Camp Joy Hollow's hills and ravines, the Nature Conservancy plans to open it to the public for hiking, birdwatching, photography, snowshoeing, cross country skiing and other outdoor activities. Hunting will not be allowed.

The big winners are the deer, turkeys, bobcats and other animals, plus dozens of bird species, that call this part of Iowa home. Camp Joy Hollow abuts the Nature Conservancy's 3,300-acre Broken Kettle Grasslands Preserve to the west and Plymouth County's Five Ridge Prairie to the south. Add several conservation easements on adjacent private land, and there are roughly 7,500 acres of connected conservation land, essential to providing wildlife with a large, unbroken range in which to roam with minimal human interference.

It's no wonder McGaffin has a hard time containing his enthusiasm when discussing the purchase. For years, he regularly touched base with the Girl Scouts, letting them know the Nature Conservancy would love to have the first crack at buying the site if they ever decided to sell.

When he called in 2019, the Des Moines-based Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa had concluded the ongoing challenges of finding someone to mow, clear snow and perform other maintenance at Camp Joy Hollow was becoming too great. They were willing to listen, but wanted to ensure Girl Scouts could continue to use the camp, its only one in Northwest Iowa and one that has existed since the 1970s and given hundreds, if not thousands, of Girl Scouts the chance to experience nature up close.

"We wanted to preserve the legacy and have it remain available to our members," said Antoinette Bernich, chief marketing and communication officer of the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. "The Nature Conservancy was able to demonstrate how they were able to be the best stewards of the property, where we as a non-profit could not."

As negotiations began, McGaffin and his staff were determined not to let this opportunity pass.

"When they first said, 'We're interested in doing this,' then there was the feeling in our staff we're going to get this done," he said. "I was pretty excited."

In April 2021, the Nature Conservancy received a grant from the U.S. Forest Service's Community Forest Program -- the first-ever project in Iowa to receive such a grant. At that point, McGaffin knew a deal was going to be reached. Other grants came from the Gilchrist Foundation, Missouri River Historical Development, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Reuben and Muriel Savin Foundation and the Loess Hills Audubon Society as well as other private gifts.

The Nature Conservancy doesn't plan to add any new amenities immediately, instead focusing on improving the land, which contains trees that were probably here when Lewis and Clark passed through nearly 220 years ago.

James Baker, western Iowa land steward, said workers will trim brush and invasive trees that are encroaching on the woodlands. There will be controlled burns in grassy areas. The clearing will make it easier for remaining trees to grow and for hikers to step off of Joy Hollow's existing 3.5 miles of trails and walk through the woods and Joy Creek ravine.

"It'll give people a chance to go out and explore," Baker said.

The Nature Conservancy will have a kickoff event this summer to officially open Camp Joy Hollow to the public. McGaffin said he's already heard from hiking organizations and other groups eager to set foot on the land, and he expects interest to build as spring nears.

Standing in an ice-covered parking lot and looking across the hills, McGaffin said he can't wait to see people filling Joy Hollow's trails and taking in its scenic terrain once open this summer.

"We very much want it to be a community quality of life amenity," he said.

If you love hanging out in scenic areas, you won't find much better quality than this.