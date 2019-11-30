Salvation Army kettle bells ring in the sound of the holiday season

"It's a great feeling knowing we have volunteers out helping us raise the funds we need to help people," Clarke said.

Ringing the bells is a holiday tradition for some individuals, families and businesses.

For several years, North High School student council members have spent two entire Saturdays ringing at the Hy-Vee store on Hamilton Boulevard and the Fareway store on Indian Hills Drive. This year will be council president Eleanor Chalstrom's fourth year of ringing. Of all the council's service projects, this is the only one that's mandatory. Every student must spend at least one two-hour shift at either location.

For Chalstrom, it's a chance to take time off from a busy schedule and do something for someone else.

"You get to take a break, sit here, ring this bell and see people donate money to a good cause in our community," the senior said.

Now retired, McDevitt looks for volunteer opportunities. He responded last fall when he saw Salvation Army signs seeking bell ringers.

"There's certainly a need for a lot of people to do it, and I have the time," said McDevitt, who will station himself outside Bomgaars on Hamilton Boulevard for six Saturday mornings this holiday season.