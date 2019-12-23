Shoppers hit stores for last-minute gifts

SIOUX CITY -- Do you suppose Santa spent Monday making last-minute purchases to finish off his Christmas shopping list as so many Siouxlanders did?
If so, at least traffic at the North Pole shouldn't have been as crazy as it was in and around Sioux City shopping centers.
Maybe Siouxland is home to a lot of procrastinators, or people just wanted to get out and enjoy another unseasonably warm December day. Whatever the reason, shoppers were out in force Monday, two days before Christmas. They might not have been the true last-minute shoppers you'd picture frantically searching store aisles tonight, but they were cutting it close.
"I am usually done before now, usually a week before or two weeks before (Christmas)," said Cynthia Rupp, of Marcus, Iowa, as she was leaving Sioux City's Target store.
A busy year and a late Thanksgiving put her behind schedule, she said, but that didn't hinder her Monday as she finished her holiday shopping.
"I had to do it, so I had no problems," she said.
She wasn't alone.
Parking lots outside Target as well as other stores were filled. Those driving between the Lakeport Commons shopping center and Southern Hills Mall had to wait for a few light changes to get through the busy intersection at Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street. If you were trying to turn left at an intersection that didn't have a traffic light, good luck.
Yes, a larger number of Americans choose to do their shopping online, quite likely to avoid the traffic and crowds. Others hit the Thanksgiving weekend shopping sales and finish their shopping before the calendar page turns to December.
But a lot of people wait until now.
You have free articles remaining.
A National Retail Federation survey shows that 56 percent of respondents expected to buy their last gift between Dec. 18 and Christmas Eve. Eight percent expected to go shopping Monday and 6 percent today.
Read those numbers, and you might want to feel sorry for anyone who works in retail today. But instead of dreading that final shopping push, Charlie Lothert, the general manager at Sioux City's Best Buy store, enjoys it. Shoppers come into the store seeking help finding that perfect gift, and it's a treat to come through for them.
"We understand this is crunch time," Lothert said. "It's fun to be a part of that."
Just about every shopper today will be of the last-minute variety, he said. Many surrender their list to a sales associate and ask for help.
"We just grab a cart for them and just start loading it up," Lothert said.
With so many online shopping options, why does anyone put up with the hassle of last-minute shopping? Lothert said he thinks many shoppers want to buy that gift in person so they can touch it, feel it. There's no waiting for delivery, hoping the item arrives in time for Christmas.
"You get to go home with it right away," he said of in-store purchases.
So with the final gifts purchased and wrapped, waiting to be opened tonight or tomorrow morning, everyone can take a deep breath, knowing they won't have to face the crowds and traffic again, right?
Not really.
The National Retail Federation survey said that 67 percent of people plan to shop in the week immediately following Christmas to take advantage of post-Christmas sales.
Might as well get a jump on next year.