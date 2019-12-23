Shoppers hit stores for last-minute gifts

Yes, a larger number of Americans choose to do their shopping online, quite likely to avoid the traffic and crowds. Others hit the Thanksgiving weekend shopping sales and finish their shopping before the calendar page turns to December.

But a lot of people wait until now.

A National Retail Federation survey shows that 56 percent of respondents expected to buy their last gift between Dec. 18 and Christmas Eve. Eight percent expected to go shopping Monday and 6 percent today.

Read those numbers, and you might want to feel sorry for anyone who works in retail today. But instead of dreading that final shopping push, Charlie Lothert, the general manager at Sioux City's Best Buy store, enjoys it. Shoppers come into the store seeking help finding that perfect gift, and it's a treat to come through for them.

"We understand this is crunch time," Lothert said. "It's fun to be a part of that."

Just about every shopper today will be of the last-minute variety, he said. Many surrender their list to a sales associate and ask for help.

"We just grab a cart for them and just start loading it up," Lothert said.