Sioux City church hopes labyrinth provides spiritual path for community

It's safe to call the pandemic a time of turmoil, which may explain the interest that's been shown in the St. Thomas project.

Errickson said she envisions the church's labyrinth as a setting for community vigils in times when residents are trying to make sense of local or national tragedies. It could also be used to soothe the pain of losing loved ones to the pandemic. There are other possible public uses, as well as liturgical uses that the congregation will employ.

Errickson hopes people will come experience the labyrinth at St. Thomas, no matter their religious background or beliefs. Though it's located in a church, it's not a recruiting tool to attract new members.

"I think every faith community, just in the community, there are always people looking for something deeper in their spirituality," Errickson said. "I hope that it's something that will appeal to people that conventional church isn't meeting."

It's already helping members at St. Thomas. Though they haven't been able to gather for months, the project has been something to look forward to, making it feel like they still are active, Errickson said.

"It helped us as a congregation to feel like we weren't just shut down."