Sioux City health care workers feel coronavirus stress, too

"It's added an extra level of stress, by all means," Faith said.

It's a stress they try to leave at work when it's time to go home to their families. But after dealing with people who may or may not have symptoms of the coronavirus every day, you can't completely leave it behind.

"If you hear your family cough, it's in the back of your mind," said Faith, whose wife is a nurse, too. "You try to maintain a level head and try not to panic."

And keep their families from panicking. Both Faith and Levering have children at home. They've discussed coronavirus with them. They stress protective measures such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing. If their families are worried about them, they've kept those fears mostly to themselves.

"My 11-year-old asked me if I got sick, what would happen," said Levering, a registered nurse who has seven children ages 20-11 at home. "I told her I'm very healthy. I don't plan on getting ill."

Of Faith's four children, two teens still live at home. He and his wife have planned how to care for them if one or both of them must be confined to the hospital as health care workers in other parts of the country have been.

"I don't think they necessarily worry about me," Faith said.