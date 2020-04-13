Sioux City health care workers feel coronavirus stress, too

SIOUX CITY -- Every day, governors and health departments release reports showing dozens of new positive cases of COVID-19. The death toll continues to climb.
Our TV, laptop and smartphone screens show photos and footage of health care workers covered head to toe in protective gear, of bodies being loaded into refrigerated trucks.
Sheltered inside our homes, limiting contact with others as much as possible during this pandemic, it's an easy time to be afraid.
So it's a good thing for all of us that people like Melissa Levering and Alan Faith aren't.
They see and hear the same news reports containing grim statistics and forecasts of expected surges in coronavirus cases. But they and other health care workers get up each morning, take their temperatures to make sure they're not sick, then head to work to care for those who are or may be infected.
"I guess I really don't have that fear. I just dive in," said Levering, who since March 27 has been stationed at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, swabbing sick people in need of testing for the virus.
Each day, someone walks into the emergency room at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's complaining of a fever or cough, both symptoms of COVID-19 -- and other common illnesses like flu and the cold. A registered nurse and the emergency department nurse manager, Faith said everyone who works in the ER must focus on caring for anyone who shows up, no matter the situation. They're also all aware that someone with the coronavirus could walk through the doors at any time.
"It's added an extra level of stress, by all means," Faith said.
It's a stress they try to leave at work when it's time to go home to their families. But after dealing with people who may or may not have symptoms of the coronavirus every day, you can't completely leave it behind.
"If you hear your family cough, it's in the back of your mind," said Faith, whose wife is a nurse, too. "You try to maintain a level head and try not to panic."
And keep their families from panicking. Both Faith and Levering have children at home. They've discussed coronavirus with them. They stress protective measures such as frequent hand-washing and social distancing. If their families are worried about them, they've kept those fears mostly to themselves.
"My 11-year-old asked me if I got sick, what would happen," said Levering, a registered nurse who has seven children ages 20-11 at home. "I told her I'm very healthy. I don't plan on getting ill."
Of Faith's four children, two teens still live at home. He and his wife have planned how to care for them if one or both of them must be confined to the hospital as health care workers in other parts of the country have been.
"I don't think they necessarily worry about me," Faith said.
Health care workers don't have time to worry, either, when there's a job to do. Normally a nurse at MercyOne's Singing Hills Urgent Care, Levering was asked about staffing the drive-thru test site. With an ER background, she said putting concerns behind is second nature. She said yes.
"I wanted to be involved," she said.
From noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, Levering is isolated from co-workers, wearing an N-95 mask, plastic face shield, protective gown and gloves, collecting swabs from patients and packaging them in a refrigerator until her shift's end, when the samples are sent to a lab.
At the end of her shift, she changes clothes, puts them in a bag and takes them home to be washed, just as Faith does.
Then they try to unplug, though it's hard when they see how doctors and nurses in cities such as New York are facing dire circumstances, some of them becoming sick and dying themselves.
"I sit and pray every night," Levering said. "I can not even imagine being in that position. They have a little different situation. We actually have supplies. We're not at as critical a level as they are."
Many in Siouxland can be thanked for that, Levering and Faith said. Individuals and businesses have donated masks, gowns and gloves. They send food to medical workers.
The health care professionals are grateful for the support and ask in return that everyone make their jobs a little easier by taking all precautions against the virus that health organizations have recommended.
"Follow the rules," Faith said. "The rules are in place for a reason. If you don't have to go out, don't go out."
Levering knows it's hard. She, too, misses socializing, getting her hair done. She can't wait to shake hands or hug someone again.
But until it's safe to do so, we all must take care of ourselves.
And it's comforting to know that Levering, Faith and countless other health care workers are there to take care of us if we get sick.
