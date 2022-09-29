Sioux City native set to hit 'super' age of 110

Nick Hytrek Court Reporter Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate. Follow Nick Hytrek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SIOUX CITY -- Growing up in Sioux City, Rose Mary Rizk and her sisters would sneak onto streetcars in their Morningside neighborhood.

Fully aware of their presence, the conductors would play along, dropping the girls off near a candy store, where they would buy divinity before catching another streetcar home.

Sioux City's streetcars are long gone, but Rose Mary Rizk DeGrasse continues to share so many stories about her native city's early days, they could fill up a museum exhibit.

"She has a mind like a steel trap for early memories," her son Steve DeGrasse said. "When we walk, she tells me a lot. I have written chapters and chapters of a book that will never be published."

Born on Oct. 4, 1912, Rose next week will become a supercentenarian, a term describing those who live to age 110 or older.

Living in San Antonio since 2009 with her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Charles Knapik, with Steve living nearby, Rose walks a mile a day if the Texas sun isn't too hot and frequently bests her kids at card games, often totaling scores better than they do.

"She can add numbers faster than any of us," Steve DeGrasse said in a phone interview.

Her birthdays add up to a number few people reach. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, an estimated 60-70 supercentenarians live in the United States, 1 for every 6 million people. There are an estimated 250-300 worldwide.

"She keeps saying, 'Oh Lord, I'm older than everybody,'" Steve DeGrasse said.

With her age comes a first-person account of a Sioux City that fewer and fewer residents would recognize.

Rose grew up at 3500 Fifth Ave. in Morningside, one of six children of Elias and Jamileh Rizk, who both immigrated to Sioux City from the Syrian Arab Republic, now modern-day Lebanon.

Elias Rizk started Interstate Oil Company, selling gas and oil to filling stations and operating five stations of his own. Rose and her sisters, dressed in their prettiest dresses, would welcome customers at each station's grand opening, climbing up on the running boards of the vehicles fueling up and handing the occupants a box of chocolates, telling them, "Compliments of Interstate Oil Company."

"We were pretty young. We thought that was fun," said Rose, honored by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, who has declared Oct. 4 Rose DeGrasse Day.

With 25 cents from her father, Rose could take a streetcar to the movie theater, pay admission and have enough left over for a hot dog after the show and the streetcar fare home, where her mother fixed the family traditional Lebanese meals rich in olive oil, tomatoes, grape leaves, cucumbers, cheese, meats and homemade breads.

The kids all attended Immaculate Conception grade school, then East Junior High and East High School. Rose studied social work at the University of Iowa until her mother was injured in a car accident and she returned home to take care of her. Rose then finished her studies at Briar Cliff College, then a new all-women's school on Sioux City's west side. It's where she smoked the one and only cigarette in her life.

"I smoked my first cigarette, and I got caught by the nuns and I almost got kicked out of school," she said, chuckling about hanging out with a rough crowd that knew where all the speakeasies downtown were located.

Her father was a co-founder of the Morningside Country Club, and Rose learned to golf.

"I wasn't too good, but it was a lot of fun," she said.

Rose golfed for 75 years before putting away her clubs for the final time at age 96. Morningside Country Club no longer exists, but she hit a hole in one there in 1976.

A lot of Rose's time on the course was spent with Charles "Chuck" DeGrasse, a scratch golfer she married in 1945. Together they raised three children, Barbara, Rick and Steve -- all Bishop Heelan High School graduates. Chuck died in 1988 at age 71, and son Rick died in 2003. Rose's family also includes four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Steve DeGrasse said his mother has never had any major health issues and made it through a COVID-19 infection this summer with little more than a gravelly voice for a couple days.

"We are tremendously lucky to have her," Steve said. "She's very happy and buoyant. There's no keeping her down."

Though their father died at age 53 and their mother at 72, Rose's siblings, all of whom have passed away, all reached advanced ages: Freida, 107; Elmer, 102; Josephine, 97; Fred, 94, and Joe, 93.

Asked about the secret to her family's longevity, Rose shook her head, unsure herself.

"I don't know. Maybe that good Lebanese food," Rose said with a laugh, though her son said she enjoys Blue Bunny ice cream and anything chocolate as often as possible.

Whatever the reason, it's been a life full of good food and memories of a Sioux City that's passed into the history books.

"I was a very fortunate young person because most people didn't have the privileges we did," Rose said.

We all should have the privilege of hearing just one of her many stories.