Sioux City Purple Heart recipient honored with West Point trip

SIOUX CITY -- While serving in the Marines during the war in Vietnam, Jack Hanson received a military decoration no one ever asks for.
Because of that medal, he'll fly to New York later this month to take part in an event anyone would be honored to attend.
A Purple Heart recipient, Hanson will represent Iowa at the Purple Heart Patriot Project, a four-day event honoring American veterans who have been wounded in combat.
"I can't put it into words. I think it's an honor," Hanson said of the upcoming trip on Sept. 27-Oct. 1.
The event's sponsor, the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, a nonprofit organization that pays tribute to Purple Heart recipients, will fly Hanson and an honoree from each state to New York, where they'll visit the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the nearby National Purple Heart Hall of Honor museum and other historic sites.
It's a trip of a lifetime for men and women who risked their lives for their country.
Hanson's thankful he's still here to make the trip. In 1968, he was erroneously listed among local men killed in Vietnam months after he'd been wounded. He laughs about the error now, knowing that he easily could have ended up on that list while manning 105mm M101A1 Howitzers and firing shells at enemy locations.
Hanson joined the U.S. Navy Reserves as a high school senior, then enlisted in the Marines in August 1966, months after graduating from Sioux City's Central High School.
He knew nothing about the ongoing military conflict in Vietnam and said he wouldn't have been able to find Vietnam on a map. Once in the Marines, he learned plenty about it, enough that he and a service buddy -- both of them full of that Marine spirit of being first to fight -- continually asked to be sent to southeast Asia while they were serving a tour of duty in Cuba.
"We were begging to go, and finally they sent us," Hanson said.
Hanson deployed to Vietnam in November 1967, a member of Delta Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division.
On Jan. 8, 1968, he was at his gun, firing harassment fire at suspected enemy positions near Thau Thien in South Vietnam. After being relieved for the night, he "hit the rack" to get some sleep. His rest was interrupted by shouts of "incoming," and he rushed back to the big guns as the enemy launched a mortar and rocket attack on the American position.
The shelling eventually let up, and an officer said it appeared the attack was over moments before one more enemy shell hit.
"It landed behind me, sent me flying in the air, and I landed," Hanson said. "Then they started yelling for a corpsman to get me."
Hanson had shrapnel in the back of his left knee and left arm and the back of his right hip. He was carried to an aid station and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Da Nang. After treatment, Hanson spent 30 days rehabbing at Cam Rahn Bay.
"Then it was back to the guns," he said. "It wasn't a million-dollar wound," a term soldiers gave a wound that wasn't fatal or crippling but was serious enough to earn them a permanent trip home from the fighting.
Hanson received his Purple Heart in February 1968 and served with his unit until December 1968, when he was shipped home. He remained in the Marines, serving in the military police, until 1972.
He was a police officer in Fremont, Nebraska, before returning to Sioux City and working for UPS before becoming unit administrator with the Army Reserves, a position he held for 20 years until his retirement in 2008. From 1974-94, he was a member of the Army Reserves, achieving the rank of Command Sgt. Major, the highest rank possible.
Hanson currently serves as the commander of Sioux City's Chapter 426 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a veteran's organization for Purple Heart recipients. The Iowa commander of the state Military Order of the Purple Heart nominated him for the upcoming trip.
His wartime service long completed, Hanson doesn't have to dig deep into his memory for a reminder of the night he was wounded.
"I'm still carrying shrapnel in my knee and hip," he said.
He'll carry it to West Point on a trip that's been postponed a couple times because of COVID-19. Hanson said he looks forward to meeting other Purple Heart veterans and taking in the history of an area where George Washington once had his headquarters.
"I was honored and excited, and I'm really looking forward to it," he said.