Sioux City Purple Heart recipient honored with West Point trip

Hanson joined the U.S. Navy Reserves as a high school senior, then enlisted in the Marines in August 1966, months after graduating from Sioux City's Central High School.

He knew nothing about the ongoing military conflict in Vietnam and said he wouldn't have been able to find Vietnam on a map. Once in the Marines, he learned plenty about it, enough that he and a service buddy -- both of them full of that Marine spirit of being first to fight -- continually asked to be sent to southeast Asia while they were serving a tour of duty in Cuba.

"We were begging to go, and finally they sent us," Hanson said.

Hanson deployed to Vietnam in November 1967, a member of Delta Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division.

On Jan. 8, 1968, he was at his gun, firing harassment fire at suspected enemy positions near Thau Thien in South Vietnam. After being relieved for the night, he "hit the rack" to get some sleep. His rest was interrupted by shouts of "incoming," and he rushed back to the big guns as the enemy launched a mortar and rocket attack on the American position.

The shelling eventually let up, and an officer said it appeared the attack was over moments before one more enemy shell hit.