Jacob Lensink, of Akron, Iowa, prepares to take a swing at a pinata Monday at the Sioux City Labor Day Picnic at Riverside Park. The annual event is a popular attraction for union laborers and politicians.
Where else on Monday might you see a poodle walking around with a Joe Biden sticker on its head?
The former vice president wasn't there. Former Pennsylvania Congressman Joe Sestak was the only one of the 20 Democrats running for president to appear in person, but representatives of the Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Steve Bullock and Beto O'Rourke campaigns all set up tables along a sidewalk, forming a corridor of volunteers willing to share their candidates' ideas with anyone willing to listen.
Grayson Johnson, 1, takes a bite of a hot dog from his mom, Emily Sandvold, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2011, as dad Tim Johnson looks on at the Northwest Iowa Labor Council Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park.
Angel Murguia, left, of South Sioux City, and Marcos Alvarez, of Dakota City, battle it out in a water game on Sept. 2, 2013, during the Northwest Iowa Labor Council's annual Labor Day picnic in Riverside Park.
People attend the annual Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park in Sioux City on Sept. 5, 2016. The free event featured games, remarks by politicians and a K-9 demonstration by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.
Estrellas de Jalisco dancer Liliana Gutierrez, of Sioux City, kisses her father, Everardo Gutierrez, at the annual Labor Day picnic in Sioux City's Riverside Park in 2017. The dancers entertained people attending the picnic.
Near the head of that line, Woodbury County Democratic Party chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger stood under a tent, taking in the scene of potential voters chatting with all the local, state and national candidates and their representatives as they begin the process of choosing who to support.
"I think people are a lot more excited to see campaigners here," Dumkrieger said.
Men and women sporting colorful T-shirts advertising their labor union affiliations brought their families out for fun, and there was plenty of that. A few lucky children won drawings for new bicycles, and others took their swings at pinatas in hopes of taking home a handful of candy.
Family is a definite theme at the picnic, which is sponsored by the Western Iowa Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. Union members are quick to tout the brotherhood and sisterhood they share with other workers, whether they know them personally or not.
Charles Chervek, of Sioux City, a 47-year union member who's been coming to this event for more than 30 years, said the picnic is an important event so that members can gather, get to know one another and celebrate their hard work.
