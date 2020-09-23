Sioux City symphony utilizes technology to put on 'live' performance

The hour-long show isn't what everyone had in mind when Osborn found an open week in his busy schedule and was set to appear with Tapia for a gala fundraiser that was to be broadcast live on Iowa public television on April 25.

Though he's performed at recitals in Sioux City before, Osborn had never been the featured performer. Haskins had been trying to secure such a show since Osborn last appeared at the Orpheum in 2016.

"For all of the stars to align and to work with John in that capacity in front of his hometown crowd, his hometown orchestra, was amazing," Haskins said via phone from Toronto.

Osborn said he and Tapia had long dreamed of doing this type of show and were excited to finally get the chance.

Then the coronavirus ruined everything. The show was canceled and rescheduled to an October date before it was called off for good this summer.

Haskins wasn't going to let that deter him, so he came up with an idea that would allow Osborn and Tapia to sing with the orchestra, even if none of them could gather together for so much as a rehearsal.