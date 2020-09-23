Sioux City symphony utilizes technology to put on 'live' performance

SIOUX CITY -- Saturday's upcoming Mad About Opera show pushes the old adage "The show must go on" to the extreme.
The efforts to make the show, featuring world-renowned tenor and Sioux City native John Osborn and his wife, Lynette Tapia, along with members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, come together are an amazing example of technology, perseverance and a desire to keep the arts alive at a time when live musical and theatrical performances are nearly nonexistent.
Streaming at 7 p.m., the mixture of live performances and prerecorded material enabled Osborn and Tapia to perform virtually with the orchestra, though none of them ever were in the same room.
"It's essentially a virtual orchestra," symphony music director Ryan Haskins said. "It truly is ground-breaking just because of the combination of all the elements."
Those watching the show will see Haskins appearing live from his home in Toronto, Canada, where he will also perform a solo piano work.
Concertmaster Bacco Liu and his wife, Zoe Wu, will appear and perform live from their home in Minneapolis.
Osborn will appear live from Spain, where he is currently working with a live production. Tapia will appear from their Orange County, California, home.
Osborn and Tapia, a well-known soprano, will not perform live, but the story behind how their vocal performance was paired with the symphony shows the ingenuity so many have found while adapting to life during a pandemic.
The hour-long show isn't what everyone had in mind when Osborn found an open week in his busy schedule and was set to appear with Tapia for a gala fundraiser that was to be broadcast live on Iowa public television on April 25.
Though he's performed at recitals in Sioux City before, Osborn had never been the featured performer. Haskins had been trying to secure such a show since Osborn last appeared at the Orpheum in 2016.
"For all of the stars to align and to work with John in that capacity in front of his hometown crowd, his hometown orchestra, was amazing," Haskins said via phone from Toronto.
Osborn said he and Tapia had long dreamed of doing this type of show and were excited to finally get the chance.
Then the coronavirus ruined everything. The show was canceled and rescheduled to an October date before it was called off for good this summer.
Haskins wasn't going to let that deter him, so he came up with an idea that would allow Osborn and Tapia to sing with the orchestra, even if none of them could gather together for so much as a rehearsal.
Nearly 40 orchestra members each recorded video and audio playing their individual parts and sent them to producer Adam Gonshorowski at the symphony office in Sioux City. He and Haskins, working from Toronto, spent two weeks editing the parts to bring every note together into one piece. They sent it to Osborn and Tapia in California to record their voices over the music. Once completed, Haskins and Gonshorowski again synced the music and movements into what Haskins said is a "10-minute masterpiece."
Speaking via videoconference from Spain, Osborn said it was a challenge, much like singing to a soundtrack, something Tapia has had lots of experience with, but still no easy task.
"The hardest thing is not having a conductor to keep everything together. This was tricky. Lynette and me, we found a way to do it and we made a track," said Osborn, the son of Michael and Marge Osborn, who grew up in Leeds and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1990.
Osborn will hear the finished piece along with everyone else on Saturday, when he appears live on video from Spain, where it will be 2 a.m.
The challenge, he said, was worth it in order to remind people the arts are still here. Companies across the world have canceled live shows because of COVID-19 since March. Some have even canceled their 2021 seasons already. It's a big deal to be able to perform, even if it's not on stage before the symphony and in front of a live audience.
"With this lockdown, any performance we have now has outstanding significance," Osborn said.
So while everyone enjoys Saturday's performance from their homes, they'll see some live music and hear a native son sing in what has painstakingly been edited to appear live. Haskins said he looks forward to the live snippets in which the performers will explain their pieces and the reason they chose them for the show.
Though the Orpheum will be empty, viewers can experience a sense of gathering that's been lacking since March.
"I think it's going to be a sweet event," Osborn said.
It's music to everyone's ears.
