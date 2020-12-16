Sioux City teen speaking up for others

SIOUX CITY -- Dominic Eastman felt compelled to speak out.
Though there wasn't a specific event that sparked his activism, he had come to the realization that he couldn't stay quiet about the issues affecting Sioux City and the nation as a whole.
"I think anyone can bring about social change," the 17-year-old East High junior said. "We're all activists in a way."
We're not all as willing to put in the time and energy beyond firing off a tweet or posting something on our Facebook pages, though.
When Eastman saw a social media advertisement for March for Our Lives, a national, nonpartisan, student-led anti-gun violence group, he knew it was time he got involved, made his voice heard.
Along with Ella Johnson and Annabelle Helms, Eastman co-founded the Sioux City chapter of March for Our Lives in March 2019, and his activism took off from there.
"I definitely feel a sense of purpose," he said. "I know people are listening to me. I know people who don't speak up are benefiting from me because I'm standing up for them."
He was recently honored by the ACLU of Iowa, receiving third-place honors in the organization's 2020 Robert Mannheimer Youth Advocacy Award.
The award was unexpected and humbling, Eastman said, but he's not involved to get personal recognition.
Eastman had attended a March for Our Lives event in Sioux City in late 2018. The message of ending gun violence and promoting sensible gun legislation appealed to him, even though he didn't personally know any victims.
"It was just the thought of people my age suffering from gun violence," he said.
Since forming the group's local chapter and taking a role with the statewide organization, Eastman has spent hours of his time educating others, pushing for changes. The group has set up information booths at events, encouraging people to register to vote and handing out free gun locks. He and others went to Democratic presidential candidate appearances in Sioux City leading up to the Iowa caucuses to ask candidates questions and seek their support.
The pandemic put a kink in the group's efforts in 2020, Eastman said, but he and others continue to strive to get their message out.
"We tell people we're not liberal, we're sensible. We just don't want people to die from gun violence," the son of Ashley Eastman and James Tillman said. "Our goal is just to get everyone involved."
Eastman doesn't shy away from being defined as an activist. Some view it as a negative label. He doesn't.
"An activist is someone who stands up for marginalized groups and isn't afraid to speak out," he said.
He'd like more people his age to speak up. He sees teenagers involved in discussions on social media sites. It might not translate into showing up for an event or marching for a cause, but it's a start.
"It's nice to see people are talking about issues rather than staying silent," Eastman said. "I don't know if everyone's an activist, but I'm glad people are catching on.
"Even if I can't get other people involved, I hope to be a voice for them, hopefully inspire them."
It's inspiring to see teenagers like Eastman getting involved and standing up for causes they believe in. Eastman has no plans to slow down. He'll stay involved with March for Our Lives and will probably get involved with other movements, too. He hopes to help others just by being a voice for them.
"I feel as if I'm benefiting just from doing the right thing," he said.
A society of engaged citizens of all ages benefits us all.
