Sioux City teen speaking up for others

The award was unexpected and humbling, Eastman said, but he's not involved to get personal recognition.

Eastman had attended a March for Our Lives event in Sioux City in late 2018. The message of ending gun violence and promoting sensible gun legislation appealed to him, even though he didn't personally know any victims.

"It was just the thought of people my age suffering from gun violence," he said.

Since forming the group's local chapter and taking a role with the statewide organization, Eastman has spent hours of his time educating others, pushing for changes. The group has set up information booths at events, encouraging people to register to vote and handing out free gun locks. He and others went to Democratic presidential candidate appearances in Sioux City leading up to the Iowa caucuses to ask candidates questions and seek their support.

The pandemic put a kink in the group's efforts in 2020, Eastman said, but he and others continue to strive to get their message out.

"We tell people we're not liberal, we're sensible. We just don't want people to die from gun violence," the son of Ashley Eastman and James Tillman said. "Our goal is just to get everyone involved."