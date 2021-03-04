Sioux City's Popeyes chicken pitch man likes to ham it up

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Transit riders knew of Dexter Johnson's abilities as a performer long before the rest of us.
Prone to singing out loud to whatever's playing on his headphones, Johnson's habit of cutting loose in public is no secret to fellow bus riders.
Maybe they thought he was just crazy, he jokes.
But since a new Popeyes commercial featuring Johnson began airing nationwide, everyone has gone crazy about Sioux City's singing, dancing shift manager at the fast-food chicken chain.
"I love it, don't get me wrong, but it's a bit overwhelming, all the people. I like it," he said of the response he's gotten since the 15-second "Inside the Popeyes Kitchen" spot showing him breading chicken before doing a little dance in a Popeyes kitchen began appearing on local televisions.
Customers show up at both Sioux City Popeyes locations asking for him. They've taken selfies with him. A bus driver asked for an autograph.
"I take the bus," Johnson said. "Everywhere I go, at the grocery store or going to work, people were saying, 'Oh my God, we saw you on the commercial.'"
Spend just a few seconds talking to Johnson, and you won't be surprised he hammed it up for the chicken restaurant chain. His outgoing personality, punctuated with frequent laughter, makes it easy to see why company executives selected him for the TV spot.
Johnson's flair, he said, comes from his love of classic movies and Broadway musicals. He's no stranger to the stage, performing as a female impersonator throughout the region. He'll to burst into song to break the tension when it gets busy at work.
"I'm always singing and dancing around, almost like I'm performing, at work," said the St. Louis native who moved here with his husband, who's from Sioux City.
So it wasn't much of a stretch to ask him to sing and dance for a chance to star in a commercial promoting the New Orleans-based restaurant chain's chicken.
When approached by his district manager about submitting a video, he didn't hesitate. In almost no time, he shot a 58-second video in which he sang about Popeyes chicken and danced through a restaurant kitchen.
"Out of the blue I came up with this little jingle about Popeyes," said Johnson, who's worked at Popeyes since the two locations opened in Sioux City in 2017.
Once the video was done, he gave little thought to the chance he might actually be chosen. His bosses, however, knew the higher-ups were going to love Johnson. They were right.
"They just loved his personality, like everyone does," district manager David Kuroishi said.
After being named a semifinalist, Johnson participated in a Zoom call with company representatives. He was notified at the end of November he was one of the three finalists, including a man from Atlanta and a woman from Houston, chosen for the commercials.
"I almost hit the roof, I was so excited. It was just surreal," Johnson said of his reaction when he was notified.
The company flew Johnson to New Orleans, where he spent three days in December shooting hours of footage cooking chicken, eating chicken, pulling pieces of chicken apart with his fingers.
"They had me doing so many series of so many different things," Johnson said.
He had no idea what the final version would look like and was told it would air in May or June. On Feb. 20, his spot aired for the first time, unbeknownst to him.
"Out of the blue, my brother in St. Louis saw it on TV and called me," Johnson said. With Johnson's large social media following, it didn't take long for news of his starring role to spread.
"It just blew up on Facebook and everything," Johnson said.
He saw the commercial on TV a day or two later, and liked the end result.
Apparently, a lot of people in Sioux City did, too. Kuroishi said sales are up 5% at both Sioux City locations since the ad began airing.
"Customers keep asking for him," Kuroishi said.
Johnson, who moved from Popeyes' Hamilton Boulevard location to the South York Street restaurant a month ago, has two more commercials that will air sometime later this spring.
After that, who knows? You may remember the previous Popeyes spokeswoman, Annie, who appeared in a series of commercials. She's no longer with Popeyes, so the spokesperson's job is open.
"Everyone's like, you're going to take Annie's spot," Johnson said. "I'm like, you're going too far, but you never know."
He had such a fun time filming the commercials, he'd be happy to do a few more.
"Would I do it again? Absolutely," he said. "I would love to continue doing more commercials. As far as entertainment, it's in me."
And as fellow bus riders would attest, he's not chicken to show it.