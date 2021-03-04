Sioux City's Popeyes chicken pitch man likes to ham it up

Johnson's flair, he said, comes from his love of classic movies and Broadway musicals. He's no stranger to the stage, performing as a female impersonator throughout the region. He'll to burst into song to break the tension when it gets busy at work.

"I'm always singing and dancing around, almost like I'm performing, at work," said the St. Louis native who moved here with his husband, who's from Sioux City.

So it wasn't much of a stretch to ask him to sing and dance for a chance to star in a commercial promoting the New Orleans-based restaurant chain's chicken.

When approached by his district manager about submitting a video, he didn't hesitate. In almost no time, he shot a 58-second video in which he sang about Popeyes chicken and danced through a restaurant kitchen.

"Out of the blue I came up with this little jingle about Popeyes," said Johnson, who's worked at Popeyes since the two locations opened in Sioux City in 2017.

Once the video was done, he gave little thought to the chance he might actually be chosen. His bosses, however, knew the higher-ups were going to love Johnson. They were right.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They just loved his personality, like everyone does," district manager David Kuroishi said.