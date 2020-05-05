Siouxland birders on watch for loss of birds

VERMILLION, S.D. -- For bird enthusiasts like Dave Swanson and Bill Huser, May is a great time of year.
Some 300 species of birds migrate through Siouxland. Some stay and nest. Others pause while on their way to breeding areas to the north.
Seeing birds not common to the area gives birders scanning the trees and grasses a rare treat.
Given some recent scientific findings, they're hoping those sightings aren't becoming even rarer.
Last fall, a study published in the journal "Science" showed that since 1970, bird populations in the United States and Canada have declined by 29 percent, a loss of almost 3 billion birds across all habitats, including widespread backyard bird species such as sparrow, warblers, finches and swallows.
It was sobering news, though it didn't come as a total surprise to Swanson, a University of South Dakota biology professor and director of the Missouri River Institute.
"Certainly the losses didn't surprise me," Swanson said. "It sort of has a doomsday feel to it. I don't want to downplay that, but I don't want to be an alarmist. Does it mean all these bird species are going to go extinct in the next five years? No."
Swanson has been at USD for 30 years. Before he got here, a lot of grassland habitat had already been converted to corn and soybean fields, leaving birds fewer places to gather. Birders might not realize if there's a drop in population because they flock to where the birds are.
"I suspect the overall number of birds in the area is down, but the areas we go birding have good habitat," Swanson said. "If you go to a spot where the habitat's right, you might see a concentration of birds there."
Huser, a South Sioux City resident and avid birder since 1974, said he and fellow Loess Hills Audubon Society members find some birds harder to spot nowadays, some easier. He finds it believable that bird numbers have dropped, but says his opinion is based only on observations, not scientific study.
"We have plenty of anecdotal stories about we used to see more of this or more of that," Huser said.
What they have seen is the loss of habitat that Swanson mentioned. Expansion of agriculture, including draining of wetlands to enable farming. Urban sprawl.
With less habitat for birds, Huser expects bird numbers to continue to decline.
"I'm very concerned, of course, if this trend continues," he said. "We'll certainly lose birds until we reduce the threat."
Last fall's study didn't analyze the causes of bird decline, but Huser said a quick internet search reveals many theories -- and solutions, many of them simple.
Among them, reducing pesticide use, making windows that lead to fewer fatal bird strikes, planting more native grasses and flowers, keeping your cats indoors and proper disposal of plastic, which can be deadly to birds that eat it or get caught in it.
"A few things can make a big positive impact," Huser said.
Spirit Mound north of Vermillion is a good example, Swanson said.
While passing through in 1804, Lewis and Clark took note of the lonely hill and surrounding prairie full of grasses, birds and mammals. Decades later, the site was converted to farmland, and much of that wildlife disappeared. Nearly 20 years ago, conservationists acquired it and established the Spirit Mound Historic Prairie. The 320-acre site was seeded with native grasses and flowers. As the plant life returned, so did the birds.
It's now one of Swanson's favorite birding sites.
"Doing what we can to restore and preserve habitat is an important step forward," he said.
The study mentioned promising human-aided rebounds in waterfowl recovery due to wetland protection and restoration. The comeback of bald eagles and other raptors since the 1970s is attributed to the banning of DDT, a pesticide that caused the birds to lay eggs with thin shells that would easily break.
For bird enthusiasts, taking up the cause is easy. But why should people who pay only passing attention to birds care?
Well, Huser said, they control pesky insects, one of many parts of nature's intricate design.
"Those are important to the way our ecosystems function," Huser said. "People should care about birds."
Swanson isn't sounding alarms. Your backyard bird feeders aren't going to be barren next year, but the 3 billion bird study is a good wake-up call to take action.
If we don't, there might not be as many of those sweet bird calls coming in through the open windows this time of year in the future.
