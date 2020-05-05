Siouxland birders on watch for loss of birds

"I suspect the overall number of birds in the area is down, but the areas we go birding have good habitat," Swanson said. "If you go to a spot where the habitat's right, you might see a concentration of birds there."

Huser, a South Sioux City resident and avid birder since 1974, said he and fellow Loess Hills Audubon Society members find some birds harder to spot nowadays, some easier. He finds it believable that bird numbers have dropped, but says his opinion is based only on observations, not scientific study.

"We have plenty of anecdotal stories about we used to see more of this or more of that," Huser said.

What they have seen is the loss of habitat that Swanson mentioned. Expansion of agriculture, including draining of wetlands to enable farming. Urban sprawl.

With less habitat for birds, Huser expects bird numbers to continue to decline.

"I'm very concerned, of course, if this trend continues," he said. "We'll certainly lose birds until we reduce the threat."

Last fall's study didn't analyze the causes of bird decline, but Huser said a quick internet search reveals many theories -- and solutions, many of them simple.