Siouxland Christian speech team's success goes beyond awards

SIOUX CITY -- Everyone wants to win and receive the recognition and accolades that come with it.

Members of Siouxland Christian School's speech team see it a little differently. Sure, winning competitions is fun, but they'll just as gladly accept a compliment from a stranger telling them how touching their performance was.

"As long as the heart and message of the piece is communicated, that's what matters. What they're shooting for is something that touches the heart and makes people think," said Emily Hageman, who along with her title of speech coach, is the Sioux City private school's head of performing arts, teaching choir and theater.

Hageman's students achieved success by whichever definition they might choose Saturday, bringing home the critic's choice award in one-act play at the Iowa High School Speech Association's large-group All-State Festival on the Iowa State University campus in Ames. At the festival, judges in each of the 11 categories name a top performer, and the winners receive a large banner to take back to their school. Also bringing a banner home to Northwest Iowa was Spirit Lake, which received the critic's choice award in group improv.

Saturday's banner was Siouxland Christian's sixth in the past four years of the festival (it was not held in 2021 because of COVID), a level of success unmatched by any other school. It's an even more impressive feat when considering that, unlike sports competitions, schools in speech aren't divided into classes by size. It's one class: little schools performing alongside big schools. With a high school enrollment under 100 students, Siouxland Christian is one of the smallest.

"We love this program. We love what we've been able to accomplish," said Hageman, in her ninth year at the school.

She and her students know that a critic's choice award can be subjective, depending on the judge's own personal preferences. It's why they choose to define success in terms other than winning awards.

"We don't look at it as we need to win banners to succeed. We just want to share the message. It's always nice to have random people come up and say, thank you for that piece, it really spoke to me," said senior A.J. Goetsch, who was not on the winning one-act team, but performed in the school's chorale reading and ensemble acting teams that also performed at all-state.

This year's one-act play did just that. Written by Hageman, "The Heart and Soul of Thomas Elegie" tells the story of a gifted young pianist who becomes obsessed with winning competitions, leading to a lack of emotion in his performances until he meets a person who helps him regain his love of music. Seven actors and two crew members brought the story to life.

As has been the case in previous years, the random comments from strangers approaching the actors after the performance was the real reward, said senior Erik Nordstrom, one of the cast members.

"The banner is exciting, but in 10 years what will stick is people saying it really hit me," said Nordstrom, who also was part of the chorale reading team.

Nordstrom and Goetsch have had their share of compliments during their four years on the speech team, and both were on the banner-winning chorale reading team two years ago. They know students from other schools look at them and expect them to win banners. It creates a bit of pressure, but team members focus on practicing hard, helping each other be the best they can.

"Being on the speech team at Siouxland Christian is just the most incredible thing," Nordstrom said. "Everybody that's on there wants to do so well and wants everybody around them to do so well."

Both seniors said they told their younger teammates at the conclusion of the all-state festival that it's now their turn to carry on Siouxland Christian's speech tradition. Of the 23 students on this year's team, the majority were underclassmen, so the future looks bright.

Hageman's confident that, like students in past years, they'll show up for practice and push themselves and each other to try new things beyond their current boundaries.

"Life is not about winning awards, but rather it's about creating pictures of the human condition with as much honesty and creativity as we can," Hageman said.

It sounds like a winning formula for speech, and for much more than that.

