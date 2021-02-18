Siouxland medical workers gratified to give COVID vaccinations

All received the first dose of a vaccine that could finally help end a pandemic that's disrupted everyone's life and caused so much worry and death. Bainbridge said some recipients told her they hadn't seen their grandchildren in more than a year. Teachers who risk exposure each day in their classrooms began arriving later in the afternoon once school was out.

Every one of them was grateful. They left looking ahead to maybe getting out a little bit more, getting their lives back.

"To be able to provide this service for them, it was great to provide a sense of relief. There's a lot of people that are anxious to be able to receive the vaccine. I don't think there was one person who didn't thank us," said Shelby Petersen, director of operations at Siouxland Community Health Center, who administered the shots both days last week and again on Wednesday.

As health care workers, Bainbridge and Petersen were among the first to receive the vaccine. Now that the vaccine is being made available to more Iowans, including those over age 65, teachers, first responders and other essential workers, they're seeing other people, many of them vulnerable to an infection, eagerly stepping forward to get that hoped-for immunity.

Their thankfulness made the long hours of giving shots worth it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}