Siouxland seeks relief from hot, dry June

SIOUX CITY -- These days, Joel DeJong doesn't have to worry about coming up with a conversation topic when he's out and about.
"I can't go anywhere without having a rainfall discussion with farmers," said DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist based in Le Mars.
The hot, dry conditions Siouxland has baked in for much of June make us all wonder what's in store for the rest of the summer. June is typically Iowa's wettest month, but just 0.69 of an inch of rain has been recorded at Sioux Gateway Airport through Tuesday, 2.5 inches below normal. To make matters worse, Sioux City has seen 11 days in which the temperature hit 90 degrees or more, with another 90-plus degree day forecast for Wednesday. Normal high temperature this time of year is 83 degrees.
Most of Siouxland has experienced similar conditions. Some areas have precipitation deficits as much as 12-16 inches, and the U.S. Drought Monitor map on June 17 placed most of Siouxland in moderate or severe drought. In fact, 76% of Iowa is listed in drought, the state's most widespread drought since October 2013, state climatologist Justin Glisan said.
"That northwest corner of the state has missed out on a majority of widespread rainfall," Glisan said.
It's led to dried-out lawns, curling corn leaves and towns and cities across the area considering issuing water use restrictions.
Brad Puetz, Sioux City's utilities director, said the city has not had formal discussions on implementing water restrictions. He urged residents to use water wisely by watering lawns during cooler times of day and not leaving the hose running while washing the car.
"We just ask citizens to be cognizant of the drought conditions," Puetz said.
Of course, not everyone is opposed to the hot, dry spell.
Attendance at Sioux City's three public swimming pools is almost twice what it was two years ago at this time (pools didn't open until June 22 last year because of COVID).
"Pools love the heat, that's for sure," Sioux City recreation supervisor John Byrnes said.
Hot weather, he said, keeps pools open and full, ensuring that life guards stay engaged during their watch. It also brings increased revenue for the city.
DeJong will tell you farmers throughout the area worry about what the heat and drought will do to their bottom lines. Conditions thus far remind him of 2012, when the growing season started with little moisture stored in the soil, and inadequate rainfall fell during the summer to replenish it. Many farmers saw reduced yields.
If rain is limited the rest of June through July, a critical time for corn pollination, "We're going to be in pretty tough shape," DeJong said.
When DeJong took soil borings across the region on April 15, soil moisture measured 5-10 inches deep. Crops have been able to subsist on rainfall received in April and May, but will soon begin tapping into those soil reserves soon, if they haven't already.
"We're kind of at risk at this point," DeJong said. "We don't have the soil reserve we've had in the past."
From now to Sept. 15, the area needs at least 9-10 inches of rain, spread out over July and August, DeJong said. Little to no rain in the next few weeks could result in significant crop loss. It didn't help matters Tuesday night, when rain finally fell, but was accompanied by hail that destroyed crops in some Plymouth County fields.
The current conditions are curious, given that a year ago Iowa was coming out of the wettest two-year period since record keeping began in 1872. That was followed by the 17th driest summer on record, and it hasn't gotten much better.
Glisan said a high-pressure system settled over the region in June, locking in hot air and blocking out much-needed rainfall. The dry soil, especially in Northwest Iowa, gives little fuel to the atmosphere for thunderstorm development. The area needs storm activity soon to supply soil moisture that can lead to more favorable conditions for thunderstorms the rest of the summer.
Fortunately, rainfall chances have improved for the next week or so, leading to some hope that the rest of the summer could at least see average rainfall totals.
"The next 10-14 days will give us an idea where we're headed in July and the rest of the summer months," Glisan said.
But he and others concede the drought is likely with us for the long haul. It's going to take several wetter-than-average months to end it.
Scott Wynja, city manager in Sioux Center, which declared a water watch on June 8, said it's going to take a lot of rain to replenish the aquifers from which the city draws its water.
"The water watch at a minimum will remain in effect for quite some time," Winja said.
In the meantime, we'll all be anxiously watching the sky, looking for those big thunderheads to bring that much-desired rain and relief from the heat.