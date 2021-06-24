Siouxland seeks relief from hot, dry June

When DeJong took soil borings across the region on April 15, soil moisture measured 5-10 inches deep. Crops have been able to subsist on rainfall received in April and May, but will soon begin tapping into those soil reserves soon, if they haven't already.

"We're kind of at risk at this point," DeJong said. "We don't have the soil reserve we've had in the past."

From now to Sept. 15, the area needs at least 9-10 inches of rain, spread out over July and August, DeJong said. Little to no rain in the next few weeks could result in significant crop loss. It didn't help matters Tuesday night, when rain finally fell, but was accompanied by hail that destroyed crops in some Plymouth County fields.

The current conditions are curious, given that a year ago Iowa was coming out of the wettest two-year period since record keeping began in 1872. That was followed by the 17th driest summer on record, and it hasn't gotten much better.

Glisan said a high-pressure system settled over the region in June, locking in hot air and blocking out much-needed rainfall. The dry soil, especially in Northwest Iowa, gives little fuel to the atmosphere for thunderstorm development. The area needs storm activity soon to supply soil moisture that can lead to more favorable conditions for thunderstorms the rest of the summer.