Siouxlanders renew friendship after 50 years

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Somewhere in your home you likely have a few boxes stashed away that you haven't opened in years.

When Mark Monson was moving into a smaller home not long ago, he ran across some of those boxes. Opening one of them, he found an envelope containing a few black-and-white photos of himself with a happy little boy named Johnny Fechter in the University of South Dakota's speech pathology clinic in 1970, maybe 1971.

"I hadn't looked at them for 50 years," Monson said.

Memories came back instantly. Monson remembered how, as a USD graduate student, he worked with the deaf boy, who was 3 or 4 at the time.

"He was such a cute kid," Monson said. "He would play tricks on me. He would try to make me laugh."

Monson's next thought was the same any of us would have had.

"You look at the pictures, and you wonder how is he doing," he said.

Having had no contact with the family since receiving a Christmas card and letter from them in 1971 (and found in the same box with the pictures), Monson searched online and found a cell phone number for Johnny's parents.