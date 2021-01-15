Siouxlanders renew friendship after 50 years

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Somewhere in your home you likely have a few boxes stashed away that you haven't opened in years.
When Mark Monson was moving into a smaller home not long ago, he ran across some of those boxes. Opening one of them, he found an envelope containing a few black-and-white photos of himself with a happy little boy named Johnny Fechter in the University of South Dakota's speech pathology clinic in 1970, maybe 1971.
"I hadn't looked at them for 50 years," Monson said.
Memories came back instantly. Monson remembered how, as a USD graduate student, he worked with the deaf boy, who was 3 or 4 at the time.
"He was such a cute kid," Monson said. "He would play tricks on me. He would try to make me laugh."
Monson's next thought was the same any of us would have had.
"You look at the pictures, and you wonder how is he doing," he said.
Having had no contact with the family since receiving a Christmas card and letter from them in 1971 (and found in the same box with the pictures), Monson searched online and found a cell phone number for Johnny's parents.
Judy Fechter had a copy of that same photo, which appeared in the Volante, USD's student newspaper. She's shared it with family members often in the past 50 years and had never forgotten Monson's eagerness to work with her son.
"He was a big force in our family. He was willing to learn sign language and wanted to do it with Johnny," Fechter said via phone from Minneapolis, where she and husband, John, have settled.
Hearing from Monson out of the blue was a fun surprise, Fechter said, and she quickly filled Monson in on Johnny, who's 53 years old now, lives in Wyoming, Minnesota, and works for a telecommunications company. Johnny graduated from Gallaudet University, a school for deaf students in Washington, D.C., and was married to a woman who was deaf and they had two children, also deaf.
Monson was happy to learn that everything had turned out well for a family he knew briefly but remembered for years.
Judy Fechter was a young mother in Vermillion, where John Fechter was attending grad school, when she brought their son into USD's speech pathology clinic, where Monson and other grad students worked with people with many types of speech and hearing needs. Monson remembers a young woman willing to stand up for her son and others with hearing impairments if she thought they weren't being treated fairly.
"That mother was an activist. She was one of those you didn't say no to," Monson said.
A speech pathologist until his retirement in 2003, Monson ran across many outspoken parents during his years at Western Hills Area Education Agency. Judy Fechter stood out among them.
"She set the line for what parents can do for their kid. She made her mark on me," Monson said.
While living in Vermillion, the Fechters set up a support group for parents of deaf children. They had begun learning sign language with Johnny before moving to Vermillion, something Judy Fechter said many parents didn't do back then. Educators, too, wanted deaf children to learn to speak, and some would not let deaf students sign at school. That didn't sit well with Johnny's mother.
When meeting Monson at USD, she was happy he was willing to learn sign language along with them.
"He was eager to learn something new, so we had that in common," Fechter said.
Though she had looked at the photo of Monson with Johnny numerous times over the years, Fechter said it never occurred to her to try to find him. The unexpected contact was a fun experience in a year dominated by a global pandemic that has changed our normal routines. With their friendship renewed, Fechter said she hopes future contact with Monson won't be restricted to phone calls.
"I hope that after COVID, when we can go places and meet people, we can see him in person," she said.
After 50 years, waiting a few more months before resuming their friendship in person shouldn't be that big of a deal.