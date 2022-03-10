Some snow wouldn't be so bad after near-record dry winter

SIOUX CITY -- This may sound crazy, but we could really use a snowstorm this month.

Sure, sure, March is a time when we start anticipating warmer spring days and rain instead of snow.

But consider that Sioux City's snowfall this winter has been historically low, and, though subsoil moisture levels aren't in bad shape, some snowpack that slowly melts and soaks into ground that's beginning to thaw would be extremely beneficial.

"Any moisture that we can get moving forward, so be it," said Justin Glisan, Iowa's state climatologist.

Sioux City just experienced its third least-snowy meteorological winter, which is December-February, in records dating back to 1896 with 3.9 inches. Add the 0.3 inches of snow that fell in November, and the 4.2 inches are the second lowest on record for that four-month period.

February saw 0.8 inches of snow, tying for the fifth lowest total ever for that month. Totals in December and January just missed the top 10 for lowest snowfall in their respective months.

To put it in perspective, Sioux City averages nearly 30 inches of snow each year. We saw 36.3 inches last winter.

Here's guessing that most area residents aren't complaining about a winter in which there's been little use for snowblowers and snow shovels.

As the person who oversees Sioux City's $1.6 million snow removal budget, street superintendent Ed Pickens isn't complaining.

Every fall, he orders 5,000 tons of salt to mix with sand to spread on the city's streets during snowy and icy conditions. The bulk of it comes by Jan. 1, and the city gets the rest later in the winter. Pickens hasn't had to bother getting that last 1,000 tons this winter.

"We've got quite a bit of it left," he said.

The city's stockpile remains huge, with probably only about 35% of it used thus far. Overtime paid to city workers working around the clock when it snows is at 20% of average. Add in fewer expenses for maintenance and repair of trucks and plows, and Pickens' budget is sitting pretty with thousands of dollars in savings this winter.

"I'm hoping we can get through the rest of March and April without any more to-do," Pickens said.

But he knows Mother Nature could still do a lot of damage to his budget.

Of the 10 heaviest snowfalls in Sioux City's recorded history, five of them occurred in March or April. A record 20 inches fell on April 10, 1913. More recently, the second-heaviest snowfall of 18.4 inches occurred on March 15, 2004.

As long as spring rains fall, there's no need for a March or April snowstorm to provide moisture, said Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist based in Le Mars.

The area saw some nice rains late in the fall that recharged soil moisture across much of Northwest Iowa to levels near or above average, an improvement over soil conditions a year ago. With the ground still frozen fairly deep, a March snowstorm wouldn't do as much good anyway, DeJong said, because the melting snow wouldn't be able to soak very far into the ground, and most of it would run off.

But if this winter's dry weather pattern were to continue, then farmers will see problems.

"Once that ground thaws, we need some spring rains," DeJong said.

Glisan said there's no need to worry -- yet.

"The lack of snowpack doesn't necessarily portend dry conditions (continuing into the spring)," he said.

The winter months typically are Iowa's driest, with precipitation totals increasing from March to June, the state's wettest month.

But it's also been a warmer winter in western Iowa, Glisan said, and the lack of snowpack means the ground is beginning to thaw earlier than usual. A late-season snow could alleviate dry conditions that have led to numerous grass fires across Siouxland in recent weeks.

Glisan laughed, saying he's not hoping for a snowstorm in coming weeks, but it wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

Just try convincing anyone of that if faced with the possibility of white Easter.

