South Sioux City Community Orchard improvements taking root

With most of the planting complete, the focus turns to tending to the new plants, which include strawberries and tomatoes, and taking care of the fruit trees to ensure a plentiful crop later this year.

With some of the apple trees mature enough last year to produce an abundance of fruit, the orchard was opened for the first time to the public for fruit picking. More than 1,200 pounds of apples were given away to individuals and families who came to fill their buckets.

"It went over well. It was definitely worth the wait," Larvick said. "Several times we had lines waiting to go picking."

Not all apple varieties have produced fruit yet, and Larvick said she expected more this year. The orchard also has peach, plum, cherry and pear trees that are slowly reaching fruit-bearing stages, so pickers will someday have a greater variety of fruit to pluck.

In normal times, anyone interested in visiting the orchard, which is fenced and locked to keep deer out, could call the city or the Extension office to set up a tour. COVID-19 has hampered that, and staff are still unsure how the fall's public apple picking might be affected by the virus.