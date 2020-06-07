You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City Community Orchard improvements taking root
New growth taking place

South Sioux City Community Orchard improvements taking root

South Sioux City Community Orchard 1

University of Nebraska Extension master gardener Linda Castor moves plants into a bed of plants designed to attract pollinators at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. Already boasting more than 200 fruit trees, an expansion of the orchard includes improved drainage, trellis structures, and dozens of flowering plants and bushes that will produce fruit and attract bees and other pollinators.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The interest in freshly picked apples from the South Sioux City Community Orchard has taken root.

While waiting for this fall's crop to grow and ripen, visitors or passersby might notice new growth taking place at this plot of ground on the city's east side.

Organizers hope the addition of dozens of new fruit trees and bushes, shrubs, vegetables, and many kinds of plants to attract bees and other pollinators will encourage others to see if they can turn their thumb a darker shade of green. The additions combine conservation, gardening and landscaping into a unique learning environment that also will provide fresh fruit to the community.

When more than 200 fruit trees were planted in 2014 on this former piece of farmland on East 17th Street near Siouxland Freedom Park and the Missouri River, developers wanted to see more than just rows of trees. They also wanted visitors to experience a park-like setting. The improvements, begun last fall and completed this spring, will provide just that as plants grow and mature.

"It will be absolutely gorgeous. It should have lots of flowers. Fruit will be available," said Carol Larvick, a University of Nebraska Extension educator who has helped develop the orchard, which is owned by the city and maintained by city workers and volunteers, with a lot of guidance from Extension staff.

Developers initially didn't know what to do with this plot of ground to the east of the fruit trees. As the fruit trees grew, city staff and Extension workers got a feel for the land, observing drainage problems and gathering ideas.

South Sioux City Community Orchard 2

University of Nebraska Extension master gardener Linda Castor holds a poppy plant at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. Hundreds of new plants, trees and fruit bushes have been planted at the orchard, which includes more than 200 fruit trees, most of them apple.

Utilizing a $17,000 Nebraska Greener Communities grant and matching funds, a shallow swale was constructed last fall to help drain the orchard. The swale terminates in two rain gardens consisting of plants whose root systems slow down and soak up the runoff. Walkways of stone and brick wind through the new area, which also features a new pavilion for classes and gatherings, and a pergola, a structure to provide shade.

Because the Extension was unable to employ the help of volunteers this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, master gardener Linda Castor spent hours planting more than 200 new bushes, flowers, grasses and other plants to provide cover, attract pollinators and produce fruit.

Larvick said they're even experimenting with a few plants to see if they'll grow in the local climate.

The goal, she said, is to use the successes and failures experienced at the orchard to help local residents learn about what types of plants and trees might work to help beautify and enhance conservation efforts in their own gardens, yards and acreages.

"We're learning along with you," Larvick said.

With most of the planting complete, the focus turns to tending to the new plants, which include strawberries and tomatoes, and taking care of the fruit trees to ensure a plentiful crop later this year.

South Sioux City Community Orchard 3

University of Nebraska Extension educator Carol Larvick, left, and Extension master gardener Linda Castor work at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. Last fall, more than 1,200 pounds of apples were given away to people who came to pick fruit.

With some of the apple trees mature enough last year to produce an abundance of fruit, the orchard was opened for the first time to the public for fruit picking. More than 1,200 pounds of apples were given away to individuals and families who came to fill their buckets.

"It went over well. It was definitely worth the wait," Larvick said. "Several times we had lines waiting to go picking."

Not all apple varieties have produced fruit yet, and Larvick said she expected more this year. The orchard also has peach, plum, cherry and pear trees that are slowly reaching fruit-bearing stages, so pickers will someday have a greater variety of fruit to pluck.

South Sioux City Community Orchard 4

University of Nebraska Extension master gardener Linda Castor transplants new plants that will attract pollinators at the South Sioux City Community Orchard. Utilizing grant money, developers have improved drainage, built paths and trellis structures, and planted dozens of flowering plants to add a park-like feel to the orchard, located on East 17th Street near the Missouri River.

In normal times, anyone interested in visiting the orchard, which is fenced and locked to keep deer out, could call the city or the Extension office to set up a tour. COVID-19 has hampered that, and staff are still unsure how the fall's public apple picking might be affected by the virus.

Those interested in staying up to day with developments can visit South Sioux City Community Orchard on Facebook.

In the meantime, the orchard continues to grow and sink its roots deeper into the community.

Tags

