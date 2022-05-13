South Sioux City graduate perseveres through father's death

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Every morning, Ashlynn Garcia kisses the tag hanging on her necklace and thinks of what her father often told her.

A hard-working man, Rene Garcia would remind his only daughter that education was more important than her dancing, running and other activities. Any challenges in school must be met head-on.

"What replays in my head when I wake up every day, he would always say 'this is for your studies.' He worked hard so we could have opportunities he didn't have," Ashlynn said, touching the silver necklace on which a photo of her with her father is printed.

She'll think of that mantra again on Sunday when she graduates from South Sioux City High School. She'd love to hear the words from him in person, but instead must settle for a visit to his grave, telling him about the latest of her many accomplishments since he died on Oct. 4, 2020.

"I visit him. I vent to him. I share all my glories," Ashlynn said. "It's a good way to relieve myself and talk to him, because he's still there."

He always was there for her.

An assistant manager at Northwest Iowa Pork in Sioux City, Rene would get up at 4 or 5 in the morning to go to work. A handyman who loved to fix things, he'd do roofing, siding and other carpentry jobs on the side after after his work shift, sometimes not getting home until 10 p.m. But almost always, he'd make time to come watch Ashlynn dance or run.

"He always supported me. He was always my biggest cheerleader," she said. "We were very close. I was his only daughter, so he treated me like a princess."

Rene moved to South Sioux City at age 16 at the same time many people from his Mexican home town came here to work in the packing plants. He followed the family of Gabriela Preciado, whom he had dated in Mexico and would wind up marrying in South Sioux City, fathering Ashlynn and her older brother, Brian.

Though he worked long hours, he'd work out with his daughter, his competitive spirit coming out in their runs around Crystal Cove Lake.

"He did not like to lose. If I was ahead two or three steps, he'd speed up and get five or six steps ahead," Ashylnn said. "He definitely showed me many morals and values to try your best and work hard in everything."

Rene was hard at work as usual on Sept. 25, 2020. Instead of traveling to Crofton, Nebraska, to watch Ashlynn run in a cross country meet, he stayed home to finish a siding job.

Not long after finishing her race, Ashlynn and her mother began receiving phone calls. Rene had fallen off a ladder and struck his head. By the time the family arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, he'd been revived three times. Ashlynn saw him that night, but with visitation restrictions in place because of the COVID pandemic, she had to wait another five days to see him again. A few days later, she was able to stay overnight at the hospital on his last night. Rene died of his brain injuries the next morning at age 44.

It was hard to concentrate on school and sports by then, but Ashlynn could hear her father's voice telling her to keep working.

"The fact that he never stopped with anything made me not want to stop," she said.

With support from her mother, coaches and others, she continued to push herself, just as her father would have.

A sprinter, Ashlynn qualified for the state track meet last spring and did so again on Tuesday. Her academic performance earned her a Rural Health Opportunities Program scholarship, which will pay her tuition at Wayne State College, where she'll begin her studies to be a physical therapist. As part of the scholarship, she's guaranteed a spot in medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after completing her undergraduate requirements. She works at a local physical therapy clinic, where she's obtained qualification as a technician.

Knowing how hard her father worked, Ashlynn, 18, is sure he'd be proud of the direction her busy life is headed.

"I just know everything I'm doing is for a reason, and he is my reason," she said.

Any teenager dealing with a father's death could have handled it differently. It would be easy to give up or quit out of despair. Ashlynn said she continues to learn from the difficult circumstances she was thrust into.

"It taught me I'm stronger than I think I am, and getting through this is the worst experience I'll ever have," Ashlynn said. "I'm using this to persevere and grow and become the person I want to become and the person Dad wanted me to become as well."

On Sunday, she'll become a high school graduate. Her celebration will feature a display board covered with photos of herself with her father. The pictures, the memories, won't physically bring him back, and they won't make Ashlynn miss him any less.

"In every aspect of my life, I miss him dearly," Ashlynn said. "I always remember that he's still here."

But the hard-working example Rene set for her remains, a continual reminder not just of what she lost, but what she still has.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.